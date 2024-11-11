How are you staying fit after 65? Tell us about a unique fitness routine you love

Want to know the secret to longevity? Hint: It can’t be found at the bottom of a serum bottle or at some luxury doctor’s office.

The key is to consistently engage in “multicomponent” physical activities that encompass aerobic activity, muscle strengthening and balance training, according to the national Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans. For older adults, even moderate physical activity offers health benefits ranging from improved physical function to reduced risk of injury from falls. And when it comes to muscle retention, it’s move it or lose it.

From playing double Dutch to pole dancing, Angelenos are redefining what “age-appropriate” fitness looks like. We want to hear about your favorite routines. For SoCal residents 65 and older: If you have a beloved form of physical fitness that you maintain consistently, use the form below to tell us about it.