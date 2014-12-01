Advertisement

Laff Trakk funhouse spinning coaster at Pennyslvania's Hersheypark

Dec 01, 2014 | 8:00 AM
Laff Trakk at Pennyslvania's Hersheypark combines a glow-in-the-dark funhouse experience with an indoor roller coaster for a first-of-its-kind attraction in the United States.
(Brady MacDonald)
