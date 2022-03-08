New Year – New Bar: Mandalay Bay’s S Bar Delights with Sips and Sups

Amid the din of a New Year’s Eve celebration in Las Vegas last December, a new level of bar perhaps more quietly debuted at Mandalay Bay. S Bar, a Phillipe Starck concept already having debuted in Brentwood, was now ready to tackle the Entertainment (and nightlife) Capital of the World.

And what better place to do so at Mandalay Bay, already a destination for those looking for elevated cocktail options?

Venerable sbe Entertainment Group, already overseeing the connected Delano Hotel, headily expanded their property offerings with S Bar. The group, well-known in Los Angeles for creating highend hospitality mainstays like the SLS Hotel Beverly Hills and Mondrian Los Angeles, as well as nightlife offerings Skybar and Hyde Sunset, is debuting several exclusive concepts at their Las Vegas S Bar location.

A cocktail program, overseen by master bartender Yael Vengroff (who had already created the cocktails for L.A.'s S Bar and Katsuya) includes several delicious offerings such as the Sparkle Brew, featuring pear vodka, Fino Sherry, salted cinnamon cold brew and fizz packs a wake-me-up kick, while the Snow Globe, with mezcal, green tea citrus cordial, lime and grapefruit tonic offers a citrusy zest.

Equally exciting is the only-in-Vegas “tableside sips” menu, which combines the classic idea of bottle service with a unique elevation - hand crafted, bartender-created mixers are included with a bottle, specifically designed to complement the liquor of choice. For example, a bottle of whiskey includes a pitcher of “Blackberry Smash” (blackberries, fresh mint and ginger beer) and “Basil Sour” (blood orange, basil, egg white and fresh-made sour mix) to create exclusive, off-menu cocktails at your table. Guests can choose between three varieties each of whiskey, tequila, rum, gin or vodka to begin or end an evening.

For satiating hunger, S Bar’s inventive menu of snacks and shareables will go above and beyond. Among the standouts are a Deviled Eggs appetizer featuring crisped chicken skin and pea tendril garnish, and a sharable take on pork buns - the Sticky Char Siu features pork bao drizzled with a maple-chili glaze and peanuts for a sweet/savory kick. For larger appetites, two available flatbreads, a Smoked Salmon and a Tarte Flambee, can easily serve as a light meal.

The location joins several luxurious nightlife options at Mandalay Bay, including 1923 Prohibition Bar, The Foundation Room and Libertine Social. With a dark, chic theme, ethereal soundtrack and semi-private lounge options, S Bar offers a direct respite from the busy casino thoroughfare. S Bar is now open Tuesday through Thursday, from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. sbe.com/nightlife/s-bar/las-vegas

By Alan LaGuardia, Vegas Guide Writer

