‘Sky’ High: ARIA, Already an Ultra-Luxe Destination, Soars Even Higher with Redesigned Suites

When ARIA Resort & Casino debuted on the Las Vegas Strip in 2009, it set the standard for a whole new generation of resort experiences. The iconic AAA Five-Diamond property has continued to raise that bar ever since, most recently with an elevated redesign for its ultra-luxury SKYVILLAS and Sky Suites.

Exquisitely designed as the ultimate in guest privacy, comfort and convenience, these Forbes Five-Star accommodations represent the pinnacle of contemporary Las Vegas hospitality, replete with unrivaled service and stunning views.

SKYVILLAS

Perched at ARIA’s soaring apex high above the sparkling Strip, the seven SKYVILLAS are on an entirely different level both literally and metaphorically. The celebrated design team at KES Studio has tastefully transformed these ultra-exclusive two-bedroom environments, each with its own layout, palette, and personality.

Spectacular floor-to-ceiling views bring the outside in, juxtaposed with opulent interiors and distinctive jewel-toned furnishings. Shape-defying sofas and furniture enhance a unique feng shui-inspired flow that creates an intimate yet communal atmosphere throughout.

Adding to the sense of bespoke individuality are SKYVILLA surprises handpicked by ARIA’s renowned team of butlers. From custom-made chocolates and oven-fresh mesquite bread to a personalized cart of catador-curated hand-rolled cigars, these ever-changing elements ensure that no two stays, and indeed no two days, are ever the same at a SKYVILLA.

SKY SUITES

Sky Suites are ARIA’s prestigious, VIP hotel-within- a-hotel concept. Designed by Rottet Studio, the team behind recent high-end creations at The Beverly Hills Hotel and Four Seasons Hotel Chicago, these 420 sleek urban retreats are the very picture of sophisticated modern luxury.

Available as spacious one- and two-bedroom accommodations, Sky Suites marry mid-century modern stylings to soothing, desert-inspired color schemes complimented with whimsical art selections. The overall effect is one of welcome sanctuary from, yet easy access to, the vibrant visuals and energy of the Strip - a refuge in which to recharge and reset between enjoying the absolute best that Las Vegas has to offer.

The distinctively elite Sky Suites experience begins at the airport, where discerning guests are chauffeured to a private lounge for check-in. The exclusivity continues with a personal concierge, private pool, and preferred dining reservations. Imaginative welcome treats and turn-down touches include everything from classic game kits to custom-designed drink coasters by local artists, not to mention delectable truffles from ARIA’s award-winning chefs.

SKYVILLAS’ and Sky Suites’ innovative and inspired redesigns combine with truly exceptional, detail-oriented service to once again enrich ARIA’s unparalleled guest experience - a game-changing ethos echoed throughout the 4,000-room Strip standout. For reservations, visit aria.com

By Paul Rogers, Vegas Guide Writer