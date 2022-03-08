The Humble Happy Hour, Refined

Happy hour in Las Vegas isn’t like happy hour at your local watering hole. Many of the city’s top happy hours serve up so much more than just discounted drinks, leading to an experience you’ll never forget while still retaining the delightful discount.

Taking the Las Vegas happy hour experience to new heights, The STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod’s Sky High Happy Hour lets visitors enjoy two-for-one SkyPod admission access Monday through Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m. As guests feast upon unparalleled 360-degree views of the Las Vegas Valley through floor-to-ceiling windows -- 829 feet above Las Vegas Boulevard -- they can order two-for-one cocktails, glasses of wine and beers at SkyPod’s bar, 108 Drinks. A variety of shareable happy hour bites priced from $10 to $12 are also available at SkyPod’s 108 Eats, like the delectable Bacon Wrapped Dates and Smoked Salmon Flatbread. For those thirsting for something refreshing to drink, try the frozen Prosecco Slushie. thestrat.com

At BRERA osteria inside Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, guests can partake in a famous Italian tradition - Aperitivo Hour - every day at the bar from 3 to 5 p.m. while listening to the talented Streetmosphere performers in St. Mark’s Square. With each drink purchased from the Aperitivi menu, such as the tasty Sta’schisc made with mezcal, Aperol, Fresno chili, rhubarb, lime and basil, the chef will send out a complimentary small plate from the Aperitivo Hour menu to relish. Additional Aperitivo Hour dishes, like the flavorful mussels or beef and pork meatballs, can be purchased for $6 to $12, or guests can enjoy half-off the restaurant’s pizzas, baked to perfection at 900 degrees inside an authentic Italian wood-burning pizza oven. The Coppia, topped with sausage, arugula, prosciutto and creamy ricotta, is especially delicious. venetianlasvegas.com

(Photo by Biondo Photo LV)

One of Las Vegas’ most exquisite celebrity chef restaurants, Michael Mina’s BARDOT Brasserie inside ARIA Resort & Casino, also offers a daily happy hour at its bar from 5 to 7 p.m. Visitors will feel like they’ve been transported to a chic Parisian caf as they savor an extensive menu of food and drink specials, including $7 Green Chartreuse shots and $12 French 75 cocktails. With the money guests save during Le Happy Hour, they can sample and savor even more of Mina’s modern interpretations of traditional brasserie fare. Impeccable selections include the Tarte Flamb e topped with smoky bacon and caramelized onions, the Petit Croque Madame and the succulent Le Steak Burger made with a dry-aged prime rib patty. aria.mgmresorts.com/en/ restaurants/bardot-brasserie.html

By Heather Turk, Vegas Guide Writer