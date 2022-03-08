Vegas Hot List: Inspiring Art; Palms’ New Owner; MARTHA

A True Inspiration

One of the Strip’s newest attractions just might save the world. Located inside Showcase Mall, the Arcadia Earth environmental art experience features interactive art installations and augmented reality animations that illustrate some of the ecological issues threatening our planet. As visitors walk through 15 enlightening - and socially shareable - exhibits, including one comprised of 60,000 plastic bags that represent a fraction of what people use globally every second, they can scan QR codes to learn more about the simple ways they can make a difference. One exhibit even lets guests print out tasty plant-based recipes to encourage them to eat less meat and combat overfishing. arcadia-earth.com/las-vegas

(Fadil Barisha)

A Meal at Martha’s

Foodies will soon be able to experience what it’s like to dine inside Martha Stewart’s home when The Bedford by Martha Stewart opens inside Paris Las Vegas this spring. Designed by the global lifestyle icon herself, Stewart’s first-ever restaurant draws inspiration from her famed country farmhouse in Bedford, New York. Its seasonal dishes will be sourced from high-quality ingredients from various local purveyors as well as some of Stewart’s personal favorites, including ROE Caviar and Urbani Truffles. With only 194 seats, the restaurant is sure to be one of the Strip’s most coveted reservations for dinner and weekend brunch. parislasvegas.com

The Return of an Off-Strip Favorite

Making history as the first Native American Indian tribe to own and operate a Las Vegas casino resort, Southern California’s San Manuel Gaming and Hospitality Authority will finally reopen Palms Casino Resort this spring after it closed in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to welcoming back guest favorites like Greene St. Kitchen and The Pearl concert theater, the property will celebrate the highly anticipated return of one of Las Vegas’ most revered nightlife destinations to its 55th floor: Ghostbar. Night owls will also be able to enjoy round-the-clock dining at the all-new Serrano Vista Cafe. palms.com

By Heather Turk, Vegas Guide Writer

