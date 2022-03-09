Party City: Las Vegas has a Celebration for Every Spring Occasion

Although some cities have become synonymous with certain events over the years, there’s no greater place to celebrate any occasion than Las Vegas. The Entertainment Capital of the World truly goes all out for occasions of all types, from cultural holidays to sporting events.

Rather than flying to Boston this St. Patrick’s Day, Southern Californians should save their frequent flyer miles and drive to Las Vegas instead for some craic. The Strip’s largest St. Patrick’s Day celebration, Celtic Feis, will be returning to the Brooklyn Bridge at New York-New York for its 13th year on March 17 from 10:30 a.m. until midnight. Revelers can enjoy live entertainment - including pipe band parades and leprechauns - as well as traditional Irish fare from Nine Fine Irishmen, with tickets starting at $15. newyorknewyork.mgmresorts.com

Doing double-duty as a St. Paddy’s AND sports fan? Head to The LINQ Promenade for some festive food and beverages, as it will celebrate both St. Patrick’s Day and the college tournament from March 17 through 20. Guests can revel in roaming bagpipers and holiday décor while sipping green beer and watching the latest college basketball games on a giant LED board. caesars.com/linq

Derby Days

For those who prefer horse racing to hoops, there’s no better place outside of Louisville to watch the 148th Kentucky Derby on May 7 than Westgate Las Vegas’ Resort & Casino. Guests are encouraged to come to The International Bar before the race in their finest Derby Day attire to enter the resort’s first annual Derby Day Couture Contest, where a panel of local celebrity judges will award prizes in several categories (including “Best Hats,” so be ready with those fascinators).

Then, watch the most exciting two minutes in sports at the world’s largest race and sports book -- Westgate’s SuperBook -- and celebrate the winner afterward with food and drink specials throughout the property. westgatelasvegas.com

South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa will be hosting a free viewing party for the Kentucky Derby as well in its Grand Ballroom with food and drink specials. Those traveling to watch the race can actually book a 2-night stay in one of the resort’s Premium rooms on May 6 and 7 for just $299, excluding taxes and fees. The package not only includes access to the viewing party, but also a free betting seminar at the Race Book on May 6. southpointcasino.com

May’s Best Day

Early May is always a blast in Las Vegas, as people are also in town celebrating Cinco de Mayo. Visitors can savor food and drink specials at some of the world’s tastiest Mexican restaurants – no passport required – like El Segundo Sol at Fashion Show (www.elsegundosol.com). Revelers can even enjoy El Segundo Sol’s “Loco Hour” from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., featuring such delectable deals as a selection of $4 tacos.

Or head (just) off-strip to favorite El Dorado Cantina in any of its locations and party like a local. The restaurant is committed to using delicious, fresh ingredients as well as bringing the fun through a bevy of margaritas. They will be offering Cinco de Mayo specials at all three of their locations, plus live entertainment at their Tivoli Village restaurant. eldoradocantina.com

