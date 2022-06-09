Every Season is BBQ Season at These Las Vegas Barbecue Joints

Regardless of how hot it gets outside, it never quite feels like its summertime until you’re savoring some tasty American barbecue. Luckily, Las Vegas is home to several lip-smacking restaurants known for their succulent smoked fare.

At Virgil’s Real Barbecue, guests can sample numerous regional interpretations of barbecue, as The LINQ Promenade restaurant showcases the world-famous barbecue flavors of Tennessee, Kentucky, Texas, the Carolinas and Missouri. Diners can dig in to the best barbecue the local styles have to offer, including Memphis-style pork spare ribs and Texas beef brisket, and enjoy their meats with an assortment of traditional sides and Southern-style desserts. All of Virgil’s meats are smoked at a low temperature over indirect heat for up to 10 hours with a unique mix of hickory, oak and fruit woods, resulting in some of the most flavorful and juicy barbecue in town. For those visiting on July 4, the restaurant will also be serving its special jalapeño-mango smoked baby back ribs for the holiday, available as a half rack for $24 or a full rack for $38. virgilsbbq.com

(Photo courtesy of Ellis Island Hotel, Casino & Brewery)

Since 1995, local favorite Ellis Island BBQ at Ellis Island Hotel, Casino & Brewery has been well worth the short trip off-Strip for its finger-licking barbecue. Open exclusively to guests age 21 and older, the eatery is famous for its fall-off-the-bone tender chicken and ribs. While the meats are definitely delicious, what’s truly kept diners coming back for more all these years is the value. Members of Ellis Island’s Player’s Club can feast upon a full rack of baby back ribs served with corn on the cob, coleslaw, garlic bread and baked beans made with Ellis Island Brewery’s root beer for only $15.99 with $5 of gameplay on any slot machine! ellisislandcasino.com/ellis-island-bbq

(Photo by Bronson Loftin

)

SoulBelly BBQ has quickly become another favorite since opening last year. Serving creative regional barbecue from “Top Chef” star Bruce Kalman with a strong emphasis on Central Texas barbecue, the bustling barbecue joint in downtown Las Vegas’ Arts District smokes all of its meats in thousand-gallon tanks that were transformed into smokers called “Big” and “Sexy.” Guests can dine on an assortment of melt-in-your-mouth meats, like the pork belly smoked for 8 hours in an espresso, cocoa powder and Garrison Brothers’ bourbon barrel ash rub and then brushed with a sweet bourbon glaze, and pair their selections with a variety of house-made sides – try the scrumptious mac n cheese! soulbellybbq.com

By Heather Turk, Vegas Guide Writer