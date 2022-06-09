Pool Day! – Six Sensational Pool Scenes In Las Vegas

While Southern California is no stranger to beautiful beaches and luxurious pools, Las Vegas’ resort pools are truly in a league of their own.

Offering guests so much more than just a respite from summer’s triple-digit temps, Las Vegas’ many extravagant pool scenes leave nothing to be desired. Strip-side views? Check. Waterslides? Check. Beachside tunes from renown music acts, plus a wave pool to dance in? Double check. Visitors will even do the unthinkable at one of the city’s most popular pools and enter shark-filled waters (or at least safely swim next to them).

With so much to experience, no summer vacation in Sin City is complete without spending time at the pool. In particular, these six pool scenes are sure to wow even the most jaded traveler with their awesome amenities. Just remember to bring plenty of sunscreen — in Las Vegas, it’s easy to take a “pool day” literally!

(Courtesy of MGM Grand Resorts International)

Surf, Sun & Sand

The Strip’s ultimate aquatic playground, Mandalay Bay Beach has it all. Featuring 2,700 tons of real sand, the 11-acre pool complex is home to five sparkling pools, including a quarter-mile lazy river and a wave pool that’s capable of making breakers up to two feet high! Although the tropical pool paradise is reserved exclusively for hotel guests, during the popular Concerts on the Beach series, concertgoers can also wade in the 1.6-million-gallon wave pool. Upcoming shows include Sublime with Rome and special guest Bryce Vine on July 2 and Travis Tritt with special guest Randy Houser on September 4. mandalaybay.mgmresorts.com/en/amenities/beach.html

SAMSUNG CSC (Courtesy of MGM Resorts International)

A Relaxing Retreat

Just what the doctor ordered — Dr. Feelgood, that is — the 6.5-acre Grand Pool Complex at MGM Grand offers resort guests a fun yet relaxing escape. Visitors can take a dip in one of four refreshing swimming pools, sip a tropical cocktail from one of five poolside bars, soak in one of three spacious whirlpools or float down a quarter-mile lazy river. Massages are also available for adults who want to splurge on a little extra poolside pampering. For those not staying on property but are looking for a leisurely way to cool off, access to the lazy river can be purchased. mgmgrand.mgmresorts.com/en/amenities/grand-pool-complex.html

(Courtesy of Resorts World Las Vegas)

Making A Splash

One of the city’s newest pool scenes just happens to be one of its best. Resorts World Las Vegas has five diverse pool experiences open exclusively to hotel guests, including a shallow Family Pool with fun water features for the kids. There’s also an adults-only VIP Pool that lets visitors soak up stunning views of the city from the Strip’s first-ever infinity-edge pool. Other highlights of the 5.5-acre pool complex include interactive lawn games and a hot tub at the playful Bimini Pool, three bodies of water at the Main Pool and 13 reservable cabanas at the relaxing Cabana Pool. rwlasvegas.com/experiences/pool

(Photo by Rum Tongue)

A Winning Atmosphere

Stadium Swim at Circa Resort & Casino knows how to score with sports fans. Boasting 15,000 square feet of wet space, the three-level pool amphitheater in downtown Las Vegas invites 21-and-up guests to cheer on their favorite teams from one of six pools or two hot tubs while watching the game on its awe-inspiring 143-foot-diagonal, 40-foot-tall, 14-million-megapixel LED screen. A DJ keeps the energetic environment going between plays, and bettors can place their wagers within the pool comple. The ultimate game-day hangout, Stadium Swim is the next-best place to be if you can’t be at an event – and during a Vegas summer, definitely the coolest. circalasvegas.com/stadium-swim

(Courtesy of Circus Circus Las Vegas)

Slide Into Fun

Kids (and kids at heart) will love the pool scene at Circus Circus Las Vegas. Not only does its North Pool area have a pool and whirlpool for hotel guests to enjoy, but it also has a 50-foot waterslide tower featuring three thrilling slides — the Aqua Tube, the Speed Slide and the four-lane Mat Racer — and a splash pad for younger children with water cannons, spill buckets and rain trees. Opened on June 9, a newly renovated second pool area is available to resort guests as well, boasting a 4,800-square-foot pool that’s almost double the size of the previous one. circuscircus.com/entertainment-amenities-1/splash-zone-pool

(Courtesy of Golden Nugget Las Vegas)

Real ‘Pool Sharks’

Offering something for everyone, The Tank at Golden Nugget Las Vegas is a downtown treasure. The 27,771-square-foot pool complex features a 200,000-gallon aquarium as its centerpiece. Guests can either swim around the amazing feature or speed through it, courtesy of a clear waterslide that runs past 300 fish, sharks and stingrays. While the main pool is a favorite with families, 21 and older pool-goers love the adults-only pool, The Hideout, as well as the live gaming tables and hot tub. Non-hotel guests pay a nominal admission fee based on availability, so be sure to arrive early if you’re not staying on property. goldennugget.com/las-vegas/amenities/h2o-pool

–Heather Turk, Vegas Guide Writer