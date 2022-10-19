Not her First ‘Rodeo’: Country Superstar Miranda Lambert hits the stage at Zappos Theater

Miranda Lambert is one of those rare artists who has consistently enjoyed both vast critical acclaim and chart-topping commercial success. Now, the most decorated figure in the history of the Academy of Country Music is embracing a glittering new chapter in a storied career with “Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo – The Las Vegas Residency,” which opened at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino late last month.

“’Velvet Rodeo’ … like, feminine and badass,” said Lambert.

“That’s kind of what I’ve tried to build my career on; that’s like a nutshell of my catalogue.”

The Texas-raised, Tennessee-based Lambert found success almost from the get-go with her platinum-selling 2005 major-label debut album, “Kerosene.” What followed was an unbroken string of No. 1 albums for the reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year and nine-time Female Vocalist of the Year, who is also listed among TIME’s World’s Most Influential People.

Now the triple GRAMMY Award winner, who released her eighth studio album “Palomino” in April, is relishing the opportunity to go bigger and better with an extended run of shows at the Zappos Theater, with all the advantages of being able to tailor her production to a single venue.

“The idea that we can take it up a few notches for production is exciting to me,” Lambert explained. “This will definitely be a one-of-a-kind Miranda Lambert experience.”

Lambert is promising a career-spanning Zappos set presented in the most artistic and entertaining way possible. And she’s palpably invigorated at the prospect of proving herself in the Entertainment Capital of the World, where she’ll be performing select dates through April 2023.

“It’s Vegas – you need to bring your A-game,” Lambert concluded. “There’s everything you ever wanted there, and a lot of it. And I want to be one of the things people want; I want to be one of the things on their list.”

LOCATION: Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

SHOWTIMES: Nov. 26, 27 & 30; Dec. 3, 4, 8, 10, 11, 2022; March 24, 25 & 30; April 1, 2, 6, 8 & 9, 2023 at 8 p.m.

TICKETS: ticketmaster.com/mirandavegas

PRICING: Tickets starting at $79

SONGS TO MAKE THE WHOLE WORLD SING

Regardless of what you love, Las Vegas has a residency with ‘wow’ factor.

No matter what music you grew up with, reminds you of the most fun parts of your life, or you can’t get out of your head today, Las Vegas offers a show series that will get you up out of your seat and dancing. Check out these coming fall offerings and see one (or more) shows the next time you’re in town.

AEROSMITH: DEUCES ARE WILD

As part of continuing celebrations around the band’s 50th anniversary, Boston rock legends Aerosmith announced the return of their “Aerosmith: Deuces Are Wild” residency within Dolby Live at Park MGM. The critically acclaimed show, which Variety dubbed a “multi-sensory spectacular,” brings arena-level production values into the intimate, state-of-the-art Dolby Live and is presented in groundbreaking Dolby Atmos surround sound.

Yet another career pinnacle for America’s all-time top-selling hard rock band, “Deuces Are Wild” delivers Aerosmith’s timeless hits plus some surprise deep cuts as you’ve never heard them before.

LOCATION: Dolby Live at Park MGM

SHOWTIMES: Nov.19,23,26 & 29; Dec.2,5,8 & 11 at 8 p.m.

TICKETS: ticketmaster.com/aerosmith

PRICING: Tickets start at $75

EARTH, WIND & FIRE

Chicago’s genre-straddling Earth, Wind & Fire returns to The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas for a seven-show limited engagement this fall. A true musical institution, 2020 marked a year-long celebration of the band’s 50th anniversary. Their career has encompassed R&B, soul, funk, jazz, disco, pop, EDM, Latin and Afro pop genres, with sales of over 90 million records placing them among the most successful bands of all time. Earth, Wind & Fire were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2010, and in 2019 became the first Black group to have their contributions to arts and culture acknowledged in Washington, D.C. with the prestigious Kennedy Center Honors.

LOCATION: The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

SHOWTIMES: Oct.26,28 & 29; Nov.2,4,5 & 6 at 8 p.m.

TICKETS: ticketmaster.com

PRICING: Tickets start at $59

(Brenton Ho)

JEFF DUNHAM: SERIOUSLY!?

Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham and his irreverent puppet proteges have announced three new dates for “Jeff Dunham: Seriously!?” at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Dunham was America’s best-selling comedian prior to the pandemic decimating touring schedules, with a tireless work ethic that honed his distinctive act to a fine (if not refined) art. Literally putting words into the mouths of his dummies allows them to be much cruder and more juvenile than the clean-cut comic would ever be in person, this puppeteered plausible deniability lies at the heart of his appeal. “Seriously!?” is consistently engaging, exciting, high-energy and – with tickets starting at just $40 – perhaps the best bang for your entertainment buck on the Strip this fall.

LOCATION: Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

SHOWTIMES: Nov. 5 & 12; Dec. 2 at 8 p.m.

TICKETS: ticketmaster.com/jeffdunhamvegas

PRICING: Tickets start at $40.95

(powers imagery llc)

JONAS BROTHERS: LIVE IN VEGAS AT DOLBY LIVE

The Jonas Brothers have matured from a teen-sensation boy band to a widely respected pop music fixture. Having sold over 17 million albums at the time of their 2013 split, they reappeared in 2019 with a number one single and album followed by critically acclaimed tours. Due to sheer popular demand, the super-talented New Jersey siblings announced the return of “Jonas Brothers: Live in Vegas at Dolby Live” at Park MGM for three exclusive nights, each with a unique set list. “Follow the screams and you’ll find this show,” quipped local reporters in June after the Jonas Brothers, in the midst of their commercial and artistic prime, played to adoring packed houses during their summer Sin City run.

LOCATION: Dolby Live at Park MGM

SHOWTIMES: Nov. 10, 11 & 12 at 8 p.m.

TICKETS: ticketmaster.com

PRICING: Tickets start at $49

SANTANA: GREATEST HITS LIVE THE RESIDENCY

For more than five decades, Carlos Santana has been a visionary force behind artistry that transcends musical genres, generations, and cultural boundaries. He’s won 10 GRAMMY Awards and three Latin GRAMMY Awards, as well as joining the Rolling Stones as one of only two bands to have a Top 10 album in every decade since the 1960s. Santana recently celebrated multiple milestones: the 20th anniversary of his global chart-topping “Supernatural” album; the 50th anniversaries of his legendary Woodstock performance and his “Abraxas” masterpiece; and a decade since his first run of shows at House of Blues Las Vegas, to where he returns for a much-anticipated eight-show engagement next month.

LOCATION: House of Blues

SHOWTIMES: Nov. 2, 4-6, 9, 11-13 2022; Jan. 25, 27-29; Feb. 1, 3-5; May 17, 19-21, 24, 26-28 2023

TICKETS: ticketmaster.com/SantanaVegas

PRICING: Tickets start at $99.50

(Denise Truscello)

USHER: MY WAY – THE VEGAS RESIDENCY

Global R&B megastar Usher is headlining “Usher: My Way – The Vegas Residency” at Dolby Live at Park MGM. The next-generation follow-up to his sold-out 2021 Sin City residency, this immersive new production was custom-designed for the unusually expansive Dolby Live stage.

The stunning show lets fans feel like they are not just watching a performance but are also a part of it, with audience interaction and staging throughout the 5,200-seat venue, where every guest has an up-close and personal experience with the eight-time GRAMMY-wining icon. An exclusive, only-in-Vegas spectacular, “My Way” comprises a comprehensive set of household-name hits spanning the multi-talented showman’s stratospheric 30-year career.

LOCATION: Dolby Live at Park MGM

SHOWTIMES: Oct. 21, 22, 26, 28 & 29, 2022; March 3, 4, 8, 10, 11, 15, 17 & 18: April 14, 15, 19, 21, 22, 26, 28 & 29; June 28; July 1, 2, 4, 7, 8, 12, 14 & 15, 2023 at 9 p.m.

TICKETS: ticketmaster.com/ushervegas

PRICING: General admission tickets begin at $79

(Blain Clausen)

ZZ TOP

Following several wildly successful soldout runs, ZZ Top announced a return to the Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas for a five-show limited engagement in December. Since their MTV-fueled 1980s mega-fame, the Texan trio have remained a major concert draw due to a distinctively boogie-licious bluesrock sound and wry sense of humor that reach back to their 1969 beginnings. With guitarist/vocalist Billy Gibbons now residing in Vegas, ZZ Top’s shows in the city are always extra special. And the veteran band is far from done, having recently released live album “Raw” and with a long-awaited new studio collection – the last to feature late bassist/vocalist Dusty Hill – imminent.

LOCATION: The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

SHOWTIMES: Dec. 3, 4, 7, 9 & 10 at 8 p.m.

TICKETS: ticketmaster.com

PRICING: Tickets start at $55