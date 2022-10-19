Sky-High Sips: Ghostbar Returns to the Top of The Palms Casino

In Las Vegas, you can get amazing cocktails and incredible, ultra-lounge-style service at many venues. But adding in a panoramic view of the entire Strip may have been hard to find – until now.

Palms Casino Resort, which once held the crown of the most dynamic, hippest destination in the city, is returning to form with the reopening of Ghostbar in August, situated on the 55th floor of the hotel’s Ivory Tower. The indoor/outdoor lounge’s signature draw is its incredible vista, looking directly east towards the lights and glitter of the central Las Vegas Strip – to say there’s no other view quite like it feels like an understatement.

The reopening follows other exciting news from the longstanding resort after its purchase by Southern California’s San Manuel Entertainment Authority, best known for running Highland’s Yaamava’ Resort & Casino. While the new owners have been reworking many facets of the Palms property, Ghostbar might be the most stunning.

In true Vegas fashion, Ghostbar is updated and ready to meet the needs of today’s visitors, serving Sin City’s constantly evolving nightlife scene. So, what’s on the menu?

(Patrick Gray)

Ghostly Cocktails

From individual drinks to large-format sharables, Ghostbar has modernized their cocktail offerings to ensure that the taste and beauty of their drinks pair perfectly with the view. Among them: The Ghost Story: (spiced tequila, strawberry puree, Giffard Peche, lemon, basil) and the Love Potion #55: (Botanist gin, Giffard Framboise liqueur, Luxardo Blanco vermouth, grenadine, and lime). In addition to these signature drinks, Ghostbar is offering large-format sharable cocktails like the cleverly named “Ghosting” and specialty “Ghost Flights.” Of course, being an ultra lounge, Ghostbar offers spectacular bottle service options as well.

(Patrick Gray)

Different Days, Different Vibes

Ghostbar is open Wednesdays to Saturdays, with individual days having a feel all their own. For those looking to take in a cocktail and the serene scenery, an early Friday or Saturday evening is perfect. On Wednesdays and Thursdays, DJ sets keep the party going, and starting at 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Vegas entertainment legend Skye Dee Miles hosts her new show, “Midnight Skye – The Revival.”

No matter when you visit, plan for a one-of-a-kind Vegas experience. “Standing back up here on the 55th floor of Palms is beyond magical, and it brings back amazing memories,” said Cynthia Kiser Murphey, general manager Palms Casino Resort. “I’m proud to share this one-of-a-kind destination with the city again, as well as introduce it to a new generation of Las Vegas locals and visitors alike.”

-Alan LaGuardia, Vegas Guide Writer