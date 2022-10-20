Vegas Hot List: Brunch; A Theatrical Spa; Yacht Rock!

A Residency That’s “Making Waves”

Just because you’re in the desert doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy some yacht rock! The Docksiders recently dropped anchor at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino’s new live music and entertainment venue, The Duomo, launching Las Vegas’ first yacht rock residency. Led by three-time GRAMMY-nominated record producer Kevin Sucher, the eight-piece group plays an ever-changing set list of soft rock hits from the ‘70s and ‘80s, like “Escape (The Piña Colada Song),” while getting audiences into an island frame of mind with their fun costume changes and visuals. The production runs Monday through Thursday and Saturday at 6 p.m., giving audiences plenty of time to enjoy a “5 O’Clock Somewhere” margarita beforehand. thedocksiders.com

An Immersive Botanical Brunch

One of Las Vegas’ most iconic attractions is now home to the Strip’s most exclusive dining experience. Visitors can book brunch inside the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens and savor a multi-course meal from Sadelle’s Café at a table set within the floral masterpiece. The two-hour dining experience can accommodate up to six guests and is available daily from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Whether visitors make their reservation during the fall harvest display (running through Nov. 12) or during the festive holiday display (Nov. 19, 2022, through Jan. 1, 2023), they’re in for a beautiful brunch experience they won’t soon forget! bellagio.mgmresorts.com/en/restaurants/conservatory-dining.html

Theatrical Rejuvenation

It seems only fitting that the Entertainment Capital of the World is home to the only “Art of Aufguss” experience in the country. Offered Friday through Sunday at Resorts World Las Vegas’ luxurious Awana Spa, the European-inspired experience takes place in the retreat’s event-sized sauna and is led by a Sauna Meister who uses aromatherapy, choreographed music, lighting and even dancing towels to help relax, invigorate and inspire playfulness in guests. The 30-minute communal experience is included with the spa’s three-hour Fountain of Youth passport, which lets visitors enjoy access to several soothing amenities, including six vitality pools and an experiential Rain Walk. Spa-goers can also enjoy the facilities for free by booking any globally inspired treatment 60 minutes or longer. rwlasvegas.com

-Heather Turk, Vegas Guide Writer