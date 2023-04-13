Organic ‘Chemistry’ Combines Kelly Clarkson at Planet Hollywood’s Bakkt Theater, an Exclusive Show Experience

On a Vegas Strip already lined with amazing shows and neck-craning sights, you’d have to do something pretty special to grab headlines and attention.

Kelly Clarkson has that (and more) covered.

Her new, exclusive Vegas engagement, announced in March, will bring the superstar singer, talk show host, and longtime coach on “The Voice,” closer to adoring audiences than ever before. “chemistry … an intimate night with Kelly Clarkson,” which debuts on Friday, July 28 for 10 dates in July and August, brings the singer’s greatest hits, and her engagingly personal touch, to audiences at Bakkt Theater (formerly Zappos Theater).

“I am so excited for these shows and couldn’t think of a better place to get back on stage than Las Vegas,” said Clarkson. “The crowds in Vegas are such an amazing collection of people that simply want to have a great time and that’s what we’re going to do!”

The show was designed in conjunction with the Bakkt Theater’s large capacity yet uniquely intimate surroundings, where every seat feels up close and personal. The shows will include hits from the first-ever American Idol winner’s two-decade, genre-spanning career, along with surprises for longtime fans and anyone who enjoys a spirited, fun-filled evening.

“chemistry” is a perfect fit for Planet Hollywood’s reputation of attracting A-list celebrity talent like Jeff Dunham, Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert and magician Criss Angel, along with its penchant for creating a hip atmosphere with amazing food and nightlife options.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit ticketmaster.com/KellyVegas. Show dates are July 28-29 and August 2, 4-5, 9, 11-12 and 18-19. All shows start at 8 p.m.