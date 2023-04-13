Resorts World Theatre: The Hits Keep Coming at Vegas’ Newest Venue

Next-generation tech. Sensory sound and lighting like you’ve never experienced. 5,000 seats that each feel like the best spot in the crowd. And it’s all on the grounds of Vegas’ newest and hottest resort: This is Resorts World Theatre.

The excitement continues this spring and summer with residencies from the hottest in entertainment – there’s truly something for everyone.

Continuing a jaw-dropping act and hugely successful first-ever residency, magician, extreme illusionist and stunt artist David Blaine is wowing audiences with “DAVID BLAINE: IN SPADES” at Resorts World Theatre. With shows from April to July, there’s always a good time to spend a weekend evening watching Blaine’s signature mind-bending act, replete with classic magic tricks and death-defying stunts. Catch IN SPADES Apr. 28-29, May 5-6, June 2-3 and July 14-15 all beginning at 8 p.m.

(Kevin Mazur)

Maybe you’re coming to Vegas to experience why the city is known as “The Entertainment Capital of the World.” Luckily, Katy Perry has you covered with many residency dates in 2023. The pop diva continues her chart-busting residency “PLAY” on the Resorts World Theatre stage. The colorful, whimsical show, brimming with costume changes, features songs from Perry’s extensive catalog, including “Roar,” “Firework,” and “Teenage Dream.” With four levels of VIP package available, there’s a seat for every superfan. See her Apr. 14-15, May 12-13, May 17, 19-20, 24, 27-28, July 28-29, and Aug. 2, 4-5, 9, 11-12. All shows start at 8 p.m.

(Ralph Larmann)

Resorts World Theatre is never silent for long, and neither are the superstars that take the stage. Country sensation Carrie Underwood returns to the Theatre in June for select dates, presenting “REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency” from the 21st until early December. For those who can’t get enough twang, Luke Bryan brings his “Luke Bryan: VEGAS” residency back on August 30. Even if you’ve seen Luke on tour, this show is an electric and one-of-a-kind, hit-filled production that can only be experienced in Las Vegas.

As Resorts World Theatre continues to expand its lineup, every week brings a huge, new variety of live programming to enjoy. Visit rwlasvegas.com/entertainment often to stay up to date.