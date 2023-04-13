‘Sein’ of the Times – Jerry Seinfeld Returns to Make Merry at Caesars

If you’re pretending to be legendary comedian, producer, author, talk show host and director Jerry Seinfeld, you might think to yourself: “It’s time to put my feet up and relax.” Luckily for Vegas audiences, the real Jerry Seinfeld is doing anything but.

Finding his way back to Vegas after four years of absence, Seinfeld, the mastermind behind the eponymous NBC sitcom that redefined comedy television, has set out to perform his classic standup for six exclusive dates in 2023 at Vegas’ famed venue, The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

And what a return it promises to be. This weekend, Seinfeld takes the stage for his first two shows on Friday, April 14, and Saturday, April 15. Then, after a whirlwind tour of the East Coast, Seinfeld returns to Sin City this summer, for four more exclusive engagements on Friday, June 9, and Saturday, June 10, and Friday, July 28, and Saturday, July 29.

The venue is a perfect match for the comedian - both have shaped and redefined their genres during their existence. The Colosseum, Vegas’ original next-generation theater, opened in 2003 and has hosted the absolute biggest names in entertainment since inception in its intimate, 4,300+ seat auditorium inspired by the architecture of ancient Rome. The venue is located on the grounds of Caesars Palace, Vegas’ first true luxury hotel which has grown and evolved with the city to continually offer the ultimate Strip destination.

Seinfeld has consistently wowed audiences with an enormous creative output since finding fame on his sitcom - he’s written two best-selling books, hosted shows (Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee) produced a Broadway hit with collaborator Colin Quinn (Colin Quinn: Long Story Short) and even voiced an animated bee in a feature film (Bee Movie). During all of this, Seinfeld has managed to hone his standup by touring nationally and internationally.

Tickets for Jerry Seinfeld are available now at ticketmaster.com/ SeinfeldVegas and start at $84. All shows begin at 8 p.m. ♠

