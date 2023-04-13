The Hot List: Ancient Egyptian Mummies, Immersive Disney, Real Mermaids

An Ancient Egyptian Expedition

It’s only appropriate that the tallest pyramid outside of Egypt houses an exhibition of replica Egyptian artifacts. At “Discovering King Tut’s Tomb” inside Luxor Hotel and Casino, visitors will learn about Egyptologist Howard Carter’s discovery of King Tutankhamun’s tomb and the impact it had on the past century. Not only will guests see near-exact replicas of historic artifacts like King Tut’s nested coffins and death mask designed by Egyptian artisans who worked alongside the real objects, but they can also add on a cool VR experience that makes them feel like they’re inside the actual tomb. It all adds up to an enlightening experience fit for a boy king! kingtutvegas.com

Surround Yourself With Disney Magic

Offering “Disnerds” a unique way to celebrate Disney’s 100th anniversary outside of visiting the parks for the umpteenth time, Lighthouse Immersive Studios’ limited-time “Disney Animation: Immersive Experience” opened March 30 at Lighthouse ArtSpace Las Vegas inside The Shops at Crystals. The 360-degree visual presentation invites fans to experience some of Disney’s most beloved films like never before as viewers journey through Zootopia with Judy Hopps, step inside “Encanto’s” magical casita with the family Madrigal and even dive under the sea with Ariel. Interactive elements further enhance the 45-minute experience, including custom bracelets that light up in sync with the dazzling projections and a fun effect that fills the entire gallery with bubbles. lighthouseimmersive.com/disney/las-vegas

Become A Vegas Mermaid!

Who would have guessed Southern Californians would have to travel further inland to feel like a real-life mermaid? Previously only available to kids, Silverton Casino Hotel’s popular “Mermaid School” now offers family and adults-only sessions due to public demand. The unforgettable experience invites aspiring mermaids or mermen ages seven and older to put on a tail and swim in the resort’s 117,000-gallon aquarium, where they’ll come face to face – and fin to fin – with a variety of sea creatures, including stingrays, leopard sharks and pufferfish. The 90-minute experience also includes a behind-the-scenes tour of the aquarium where students will see even more incredible marine life. Classes fill up fast, so book a session ASAP. ♠

silvertoncasino.com/event/mermaid-school

-Heather Turk

