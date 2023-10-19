An ‘American’ Success Story – Carrie Underwood’s Fabulous Las Vegas Residency Continues

Sometimes it feels like just yesterday that Carrie Underwood was the Oklahoma farm girl tantalizing the nation while winning American Idol season 4. But as she continues her REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World Las Vegas, Underwood is a bona fide country music superstar whose signature marriage of down-home charm and larger-than-life glam is stunning sold-out crowds at the Resorts World Theatre.

With just nine shows remaining in 2023, audience interest for REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency has been so massive that Underwood has extended the engagement all the way to August 2024, with shows kicking off again in March.

Following her 43-city tour and the launch of her “Carrie’s Country” SiriusXM channel, Underwood returned to Resorts World Las Vegas, the luxurious Strip property where she was the opening performer back in 2021.

(JJIMAGES)

REFLECTION was specifically designed for the 5,000-capacity, state-of-the-art Resorts World Theatre, where even the furthest seats are only 150 feet from the stage. The show was recently updated to include the uplifting title track of Underwood’s latest “Denim & Rhinestones” album.

19 years after entering American Idol, the former small-town cheerleader and pizzeria server skyrocketed from obscurity to long-term Vegas headliner. A true American success story, Underwood has transcended her vocal and songwriting achievements to also become a bestselling author (with 2020’s Find Your Path), a successful entrepreneur and brand ambassador, and an occasional film and TV actor.

Crowning her eight-time GRAMMY-winning voice and songwriting is Underwood’s ability to epitomize an iconic rock star persona sans appearing aloof or detached from her roots. “ establishes a spiritual connection with her fans,” noted Las Vegas Review-Journal upon REFLECTION’s 2021 opening. The star continues to donate $1 from every REFLECTION ticket to the Make- A-Wish Foundation of America, which grants life-changing wishes to children suffering critical illnesses. Underwood has a long charitable history, including a $1-million gift to the American Red Cross for relief efforts following the 2013 Moore tornado in her native Oklahoma.

REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency is a show of grandiose ambition and epic imagination that would be near impossible to pack up and move from city to city as a traditional touring production. So, it remains an onlyin- Vegas spectacle, replete with astounding special effects, gasp-inducing pyrotechnics, and innovative visual and audio technology framing Underwood’s megawatt star power. With REFLECTION, she has taken entertainment value to new heights - in more ways than one - with aerialists, dancers, an A-list live band, and a special virtual orchestra enhancing but not overshadowing her effervescent energy, acrobatic vocals and relatable lyrics.

Conceived and crafted by Underwood to celebrate highlights of her hugely successful career, REFLECTION includes her latest and greatest interpretations of ubiquitous No. 1 hits like “Before He Cheats,” “Cowboy Casanova,” “Jesus, Take the Wheel,” and “Something in the Water” - a hard-to-resist set list that Billboard declared “a fiery 90-minute performance of feel-good hits.” Carrie Underwood’s jaw-dropping REFLECTION:

The Las Vegas Residency is a show almost inconceivable anywhere but Sin City and continues to prove its sell-out staying power - quite literally, “what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas.”

Carrie Underwood REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency performances: Nov. 29, Dec. 1-2, 6, 8-9, 13, 15-16 and EXTENDED to 2024, Mar 6 - Aug 24. rwlasvegas.com/entertainment/carrie-underwood ♠

-Paul Rogers, Vegas Guide Writer