International Import LPM Brings Its ‘Joie De Vivre’ and Modern Cuisine to Hip Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Casinos, palm trees, a fabulous auto race and a chic, over-the-top restaurant? An apt description of the glamourous French Riviera ... and Las Vegas later this fall when Formula One comes roaring back to town, and along for the ride is the LPM Restaurant & Bar set to open at the Cosmo.

Renowned for its vivid colors and dramatic artworks, superb rosé wines and Mediterranean inspired cuisine, LPM traced its roots to London and the 2007 launch of its first location. With its South of France flair and “be strange but not a stranger” ethos, it was an overnight sensation in the British capital. LPM spread its wings to Dubai, Miami, Abu Dhabi, Hong Kong and Saudi Arabia before deciding that the already hip Cosmopolitan Hotel on the Vegas Strip was its next landing pad.

”Joie de vivre - this unbridled enjoyment of life - is at the core of every intricate detail at LPM, making Las Vegas a natural fit for us,” said LPM chief executive officer Nicolas Budzynski when the opening was announced last May.

“Our aim with every dish we serve is to create delicately intense and memorable flavors guests cannot find elsewhere. The Cosmopolitan’s whimsical personality sets just the right tone for the LPM experience and for our guests from around the world.”

The ultimate goal is hitting what Budzynski calls the “sweet spot” - a blend of top-notch cuisine made with super-fresh ingredients and a welcoming, thought-provoking setting. It’s a blend that blows away first-time diners and compels them to come back for more.

Another LPM trademark is serving meals family-style in large portions arrayed in the middle of the table so that everyone can share and savor all the various flavors and textures.

The menu is peppered with seafood, meat and pasta dishes. Among the signature dishes are côtelettes d’agneau vivienne (lamb cutlets with kalamata olives, pine nuts and aubergine caviar), carpaccio de sériole du Japon (yellowtail tuna carpaccio with guacamole) and crevettes tiédes á l’huile d’olive (prawns in olive oil and lemon juice).

LPM is also celebrated for cocktails, from classics like the Tomatini, Daiquiri and Vieux Carre to inhouse creations like the rum-based Trinity and the outrageous Room 22 - an “absinthe fountain” with seasonal ingredients that’s large enough to share.

“The energy and exuberance for life embodied by a meal at LPM is exactly how we want our guests to feel every time they’re at our resort,” said Cosmopolitan COO and president Anton Nikodemus.

“It’s the kind of experience that will have you thinking back to your meal again and again.” cosmopolitanlasvegas.com/restaurants/lpm-restaurant-and-bar ♠

Joe Yogerst, Vegas Guide Writer