‘Lido’ Shuffle: The Showgirl Show May Be History, But the Signage Shines Bright at the Neon Museum

As much a Las Vegas legend as Elvis and the Rat Pack, the famed Lido de Paris revue at the legendary Stardust Hotel staged more than 22,000 performances across 22 years before its final curtain call in 1991.

Nearly as famous as its scantily clad Vegas showgirls, the Lido’s legendary neon sign also went dark that year. But in a city that cherishes its glitzy past, it was perhaps only a matter of time before the sign found new “light.”

After more than a quarter century in storage, the Lido de Paris found a new home at the Neon Museum Las Vegas. After meticulous restoration - funded by local gallery owner, lightning impresario and vintage junkie Todd VonBastiaans - it was relit during a special invitation-only ceremony this past February.

“Luminaries” pose with the relit Lido de Paris sign.

“The Lido de Paris laid the groundwork for Las Vegas entertainment, and it’s thrilling to see its name back in lights,” said VonBastiaans when the sign was unveiled last February. “We wanted to not only restore the sign but also reignite the memories and stories that went with it.”

Fittingly, the iconic Stardust neon sign - one of the museum’s star attractions - is paired with the Lido sign in an outdoor display area dubbed the Neon Boneyard.

Opened in 1958, the Stardust was one of the city’s premier casino-hotels for nearly a half century. And the Lido de Paris was one of its most enticing attractions. Its dancers - bedazzled with sequins, feathers, and flamboyant headgear and not too much else - were scandalous in their scantiness at first. But over time the show evolved into a cornerstone of Vegas pop culture, style, and as a part of the city’s history.

But, in an ever-changing city dedicated to the latest and greatest in attractions, even icons can be shelved. Enter the Neon Museum: Founded in 1996 as a nonprofit dedicated to saving the city’s vintage signage, the unique organization kicked off with a modest collection that revolved around the Horse & Rider sign from the old Hacienda Hotel.

Over the years the collection has grown to more than 200 glass-and-gas artworks salvaged from various Vegas hotels, casinos, restaurants, stores and showrooms. They’re displayed in the outdoor Neon Boneyard or the indoor North Gallery, which features an immersive audio/visual experience called “Brilliant! Jackpot” that uses technology to re-illuminate more than 40 nonoperational signs.

Among the museum’s most beloved works are signs from the Sahara, Riviera and Desert Inn hotels, as well as the entire lobby of the La Concha Motel, a masterpiece of early 1960s futuristic Googie architecture.

The museum offers 45-minute guided tours of the Neon Boneyard and Brilliant! Jackpot each evening, as well as self-guided visits during the daytime and evening hours. The Neon Boneyard tour is also offered in Spanish.

In addition to its daily tours, the museum stages a weekly portrait hour and monthly photo walk for avid photographers. Its latest attraction is the Neon Night Flight Spectacular, an aerial journey across the Strip and downtown Las Vegas in a Papillon Grand Canyon helicopter to see the light show from above. Back on the ground, guests are then treated to both of the museum guided tours. neonmuseum.org♠

–Joe Yogerst, Vegas Guide Writer