The Sporting Event(s) of the Century

It’s a tough decision. You can splurge on just one mega-sports event in Las Vegas this winter. But what’s it going to be?

The Las Vegas Grand Prix of Formula 1 motor racing in November ... or Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in February. And you know that in typical style, Sin City is going to shift in hyperdrive for both events.

You could always flip a coin to decide! Or, carefully consider the lowdown on both events.

The Amazing Race

Scheduled for November 16-18, the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix will zoom around a classic road course in the heart of the city’s glitzy hotel-casino belt, including a straightaway down the fabled Strip, in what is sure to be a wild sensory experience and once-in-a lifetime spectacle.

But it’s not just a single-day event: The week prior to the race will feature Formula 1 qualifying and other motoring events, as well as off-the-chart parties, concerts, dinners and more.

General admission, the Paddock Club and private suites were sold out by late-September. However, at the time of printing, there were still tickets available in three grandstands (East Harmony, Sphere and Mirage) as well as Wynn Grid Club and Premium Club packages including Heineken House, Sports Illustrated Club SI, HGV Clubhouse, Red Bull Las Vegas and Club Paris.

Football’s Biggest Day

On February 11, around 70,000 fans will pack Allegiant Stadium for Super Bowl LVIII and what’s always an over-the-top halftime show, with Usher as the headliner act this time. Like the Grand Prix, the week before kickoff is packed with all manner of amazing experiences. The fun starts with Super Bowl Opening Night (February 6) at the stadium with a fan fest that includes appearances by players and coaches from both the AFC and NFC champion teams.

The following day, the multicultural Super Bowl Soulful Celebration takes over the Pearl Theater at the Palms Hotel & Casino. Celebrity chefs are creating tasting menus for a Taste of the NFL (Feb. 10) at the Keep Memory Alive Center in downtown Las Vegas. That same day, Caesars Palace hosts the Super Bowl Breakfast, which includes the presentation for the annual Bart Starr Award.

Super Bowl tickets are notoriously hard to score. Most fans wind up buying game packages that include seats and pre-game activities or travel packages that include flights, hotel and game tickets.

The two teams playing in the Super Bowl traditionally split 35% of stadium capacity (around 11,000 seats each at Allegiant). And each of the teams that doesn’t make the championship game will get less than 1,000 seats each. However, most of those team tickets are allocated to corporate sponsors or season ticket holders rather than the general public.

Other options include the usual online sales suspects or packages offered by the Las Vegas Raiders and Allegiant Stadium.

Allegiant Club 67, Touchdown Club and the Deck at Touchdown Club packages for SB LVIII are sold out. But as of late-September, you could still snatch a Playmakers’ Club package - which includes game ticket, pregame party, “elevated” tailgate fair and an open bar, VIP restrooms, live entertainment and appearances by legendary NFL players and coaches - for just $8,550 per person.

Meanwhile, seven local hotels are still offering all-inclusive packages that include accommodation for three nights, roundtrip transportation to the game, an “Evening With a Legend” cocktail reception, and of course a game ticket. These packages range in price from $11,025 at the Hilton Las Vegas to $14,195 at the Wynn. ♠

-Joe Yogerst, Vegas Guide Writer