ICYMI: Scenes from week one of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
By Times staff
Apr 15, 2019 | 9:40 AM
Weekend one of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is in the books and if you were not able to attend, here’s a visual recap of what you missed.
YG on the Sahara stage
Top, YG towers above the Sahara stage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Left, fans go wild during a performance by Tame Impala. Right, Danielle Balbuena, better known by her stage name 070 Shake, performs at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival. (Brian van der Brug / Mariah Tauger / Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
It's all about the art
. . . and performances
Clockwise from top left; Blackpink on the Sahara stage; Janelle Monae performs on the Coachella stage; Billie Eilish on stage; and Spanish singer, songwriter, record producer and actress Rosalía Vila Tobella, known as Rosalía, performs at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. (Brian van der Brug / Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Coachella has hosted popular South Korean acts before (the hip-hop group Epik High performed in 2016). But Blackpink’s set was the first time a K-pop idol group at the height of its powers performed in Indio. It drew a mix of mind-shattered hallyu fans who couldn’t believe their luck, and plenty of curious onlookers who might not have seen a K-pop show otherwise.
Music fans visit an art installation called "Spectra," a seven-story immersive installation as the sun sets on Day 2 at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. (Brian van der Brug / Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
The seven-story “Spectra” is back for another year. The rainbow-colored structure has panels that filter and change the light of the surrounding landscape.
More artists
Clockwise from top left; Rico Nasty onstage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival; Let's Eat Grandma's Rosa Walton, left, and Jenny Hollingworth, on keyboard, center, perform; boy pablo onstage; and Iceage performs on the Sonora stage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
Do Lab
Clockwise from top left; a woman walks past the well-traveled boots of the "Roaming Astronaut"; Jacob Lepp, of Walnut, lost a lens in a mosh pit at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival; San Diego resident Connor Jerome Giedymin struts his style; and Bad Bunny performs on Day 3 of the Coachella Music And Arts Festival. (Luis Sinco / Brian van der Brug / Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)