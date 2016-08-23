Advertisement > Photos Photography Visuals Yo Yo Ma's 'Silk Road Ensemble' Aug 22, 2016 | 6:44 PM Advertisement > Be the first to comment Hide Comments Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by SolidOpinion. Next Gallery PHOTOS Remembering Jonathan Gold: Scenes from the late food critic's memorial PHOTOS On anniversary of Columbine, students walk out of classes to protest gun violence Featured Photography PHOTOS Pictures in the News | Wednesday Jan. 9, 2019 Jan 8, 2019 PHOTOS 2019 Rose Parade PHOTOS National Park Service researchers discovered a litter of four mountain lion kittens PHOTOS Trump in California for first time as president PHOTOS Opposition leader sworn in as 'the people's president' during a mock inauguration in Kenya PHOTOS 2018 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count