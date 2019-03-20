From the Archives: Walking through Castaic pipe

In 1976, photographer Ken Lubas covered the construction of the Castaic Hydroelectric Power Plant. Inside one of the many pipes Lubas took this graphic silhouette image.

A story in the March 21, 1976, Los Angeles Times reported, “Soaring superstructures of concrete and steel are transforming the barren shoreline of Castaic Lake forebay into a futuristic setting as crews speed construction of the Castaic Hydroelectric Power Plant toward 1978 completion.

“The plant, being constructed at a total cost of $412 million through a cooperative agreement between the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (DWP) and the state Department of Water Resources is designed to provide peak-load power to DWP customers.”

Today the Castaic Power Plant has seven generators with a plant rating of 1,247,000 kilowatts.

This post was originally published on Sept. 10, 2013.

