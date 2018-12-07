From the Archives: 1940 deployment to Hawaii

Robert Jakobsen / Los Angeles Times

Oct. 31, 1940: Private John G. Winbury gives a hug to his son Robert Austin Winbury, 2, as he prepares to sail to Hawaii with the California 251st Coast Artillery, National Guard. (Robert Jakobsen / Los Angeles Times)