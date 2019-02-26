From the Archives: Courtyard of Casa de Adobe

The Hispanic Society of California conceived Casa de Abode in 1916. The replica of an early California Spanish rancho was built in 1917-18. Over the next few years, period furniture decorated its interior. Jasmine, fig trees and grapevines were planted in the courtyard.

This image appeared in the Dec. 17, 1955, Los Angeles Times. It was part of the 1955-56 Know Your City Photography series. The original caption reported:

KNOW YOUR CITY, NO. 30 -- This is sort of killing two birds with one stone. If you can guess what's in the foreground, surely you'll recognize the building on the hill behind it. Don't let it put the Indian sign on you. Answer is on Page 5, Part11.

ANSWER: In the foreground of the photo is the patio of the Casa de Adobe at 4603 N Figueroa St., an authentic replica of one of the city's first homes and which is part of the Southwest Museum, the building on the hill behind it.

In 2003, the Southwest Museum and Casa de Adobe merged with the Autry Museum of the American West. Casa de Adobe is currently closed to the public. The Southwest Museum is open Saturdays 10 a.m to 4 p.m.

The Casa de Adobe was declared Historic-Cultural Monument No. 493 by the city of Los Angeles in 1990. The Southwest Museum is No. 283 on the same list.

This post was originally published on Aug. 4, 2016.

May 10, 1983: The Southwest Museum on a hill in Highland Park section of Los Angeles. Larry Davis / Los Angeles Times

