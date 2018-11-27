From the Archives: MacArthur Park at night

This image of MacArthur Park was the 12th image in the 1955-56 Los Angeles Times Know Your City photography series. The original Nov. 29, 1955, caption read:

KNOW YOUR CITY, NO.12-- Don't let that palm tree give you the wrong slant. You know this place, even though it's name was changed a while ago. In its day it has taken quite a paddling. Can you guess where this picture was made? Answer on Page 7, Part lll.

ANSWER:Yes, It’s MacArthur Park--formerly Westlake Park. In the photo, the view is northeasterly, across the lake, looking toward the boathouse and, behind that, the intersection of Alvarado St. and Wilshire Blvd.

The original Westlake Park was built in the 1880s. It was named after Henricus W. Westlake, who donated a portion of his property to the city for the park.

On May 7, 1942, the park was renamed to honor Gen. Douglas MacArthur.

Feb. 23, 2018: A jogger with two dogs runs around the lake at MacArthur Park. After years of violence and neglect, MacArthur Park is undergoing changes that hint at an incoming wave of gentrification. Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times

