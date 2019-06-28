From the Archives: Taking protective measures for 1979's smog siege

Los Angeles Times staff photographer Boris Yaro photographed Sera Segal-Alsberg on Crescent Heights Boulevard in West Hollywood in 1979. Segal-Alsberg, an artist-instructor, was en route to teach a class at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art .

In late June of that year, Los Angeles suffered several days of second-stage ozone alerts. A June 30, 1979, Los Angeles Times article reported that: “Emergency smog plans requiring 2,750 companies to form employee carpools and cut emissons 20% were called into action.”