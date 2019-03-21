From the Archives: Nixon and Eisenhower go golfing

Eisenhower and Nixon were avid golfers. President Eisenhower took up golf after World War II. He played between 800 and 900 rounds during his two terms as president.

Nixon took up golf during his two terms at Eisenhower’s vice president. He studied the game, practiced often and once had a 12 handicap.

A brief article in the Feb. 14, 1965, Los Angeles Times reported, “Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower played golf Saturday with his former Vice President, Richard M. Nixon, at the Eldorado County Club.”

“The country club is the home course for Gen. Eisenhower, who spends his winters here (Palm Desert) with Mrs. Eisenhower. Nixon arrived here early Saturday and said he expected to stay ‘a day or so.’ ”

