From the Archives: Singer jailed for disturbing the peace at Cecil De Mille's home

After twice conducting self-auditions outside of Cecil De Mille’s home, singer Andrew Schwarzman found himself in jail.

Under the headline, “Song Held Disturbing,” an article in the April 11, 1936, Los Angeles Times explained:

Asserted to have made such a disturbance outside of the dining-room window of the Cecil De Mille home that the screen director and his guests had to leave the table. Andrew Schwarzman, 31 years of age, a writer, yesterday was found guilty of disturbing the peace by Municipal Judge Landreth.

“I was just trying to get Mr. De Mille to hear me sing a song,” Schwarzman, who lays claim to having been the assistant director and stage manager of the Passion Play at Oberammergau, declared.

According to the complaint, Schwarzman once before was charged with disturbing the De Mille household at 2010 De Mille Drive and had been warned to remain away.

Schwarzmann was committed to jail, pending a hearing on probation.

Following this incident, there is no further mention of Schwarzman in the Los Angeles Times.

April 10, 1936: Andrew Schwarzman, writer, is shown behind bars after disturbing the peace. He was singing under a window of the Cecil De Mille home. Los Angeles Times Archive / UCLA

