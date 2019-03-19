From the Archives: The U.S. Naval and Marine Corps Reserve Training Center in Chavez Ravine

The Art Deco Naval and Marine Corps Training Center was built from 1938 to 1941, through the Works Progress Administration. It opened just before World War II.

During the war, 20,000 sailors passed through the training center, including reservists Douglas Fairbanks Jr. and director John Ford.

On Feb. 27, 1980, a fire heavily damaged the center. Los Angeles firefighter Frank Hotchkin was killed when a portion of the roof collapsed.

The building is now operated by the Los Angeles City Fire Department as the Frank Hotchkin Memorial Training Facility.

April 22, 1938: Groundbreaking on the Naval and Marine Corps Armory in Chavez Ravine near downtown Los Angeles. Los Angeles Times

Dec. 22, 1955: Entrance of the United States Naval and Marine Corps Reserve Training Center in Chavez Ravine. This photo was used as part of the 1955-56 Know Your City Photography Series. John Malmin / Los Angeles Times

This John Malmin photo appeared in the Dec. 24, 1955, Los Angeles Times as part of the Know Your City photography series. The original caption reported:

KNOW YOUR CITY, NO. 37 — Silly to make these things so simple. If the gun doesn’t tip you off, the lettering on the building should. But for those who don’t recognize it, the answer is on Page 18, Part ll.

ANSWER: The one in the picture is not, of course, the only big gun at the United States Naval and Marine Corps Reserve Training Center in Chavez Ravine, the entrance of which is shown in the photo.

Sep. 27, 1980: A $500,000 fire damages the Naval and Marine Reserve Armory near Dodger Stadium. Los Angeles firefighter Frank Hotchkin died when a portion of the roof collapsed. Larry Sharkey / Los Angeles Times

Sept. 27, 1980: A fireman checks out the auditorium of the United States Naval and Marine Corps Reserve Center in Chavez Ravine. A fire in part of the complex caused $500,000 of damage. Barbara Martin / Los Angeles Tmes

