From the Archives: UCLA loses 1947 Rose Bowl

The Bruins, Pacific Coast Conference champions, were favored by as many as three touchdowns over the Big Nine champion Illinois Fighting Illini . But with backs Buddy Young and Julie Rykovich running wild, Illinois crushed UCLA 45-14.

Los Angeles Times Sports Editor Paul Zimmerman reported:

Illinois' underrated football team inundated the desperate Bruins of U.C.L.A. with a flood of seven touchdowns to win the 33rd annual Rose Bowl football classic at Pasadena yesterday by a smashing score of 45 to 13.

Into defeat with the Bruins went most of the so-called grid experts, including yours truly, as the Fightin' Illini lived up to the fullest meaning of their name before a startled and wild-cheering capacity throng of 93,083 spectators.

While Illinois rushed for 320 yards — at the time a Rose Bowl record — the Bruins' Hoisch returned one of the Illinois kickoffs 103 yards for a touchdown, a current Rose Bowl record.

This post was originally published on Dec. 28, 2010.

See more from the Los Angeles Times archives here