Hazardous and Toxic Materials to Watch Out For after a Disaster

Wildfires present a range of immediate dangers, but the hazards don’t end when the flames are extinguished. This guide outlines the less obvious, but equally serious, hazardous and toxic materials to watch out for after a wildfire. Awareness and caution are crucial to protecting yourself, your loved ones, and your community during the recovery process.

Key Hazards

When disaster strikes, it’s crucial to be aware of the potential hazards that may arise in its aftermath. These hazards can pose significant risks to your health and safety, and understanding these risks and taking appropriate precautions is essential for protecting yourself and your loved ones. Some hazards include but are also not limited to:

Chemical Hazards

Fires can damage containers holding household chemicals, fuels, or pesticides.

Leaks or spills may release toxic substances that can irritate your skin, eyes, or lungs.

Physical Hazards

Debris, unstable structures, and heated materials can cause injuries.

Avoid areas with lingering heat or visibly damaged structures.

Biological Hazards

Damp, burned areas can foster mold and bacteria growth.

These biological agents may worsen respiratory conditions, especially for those with preexisting health issues.

Electrical Hazards

Downed power lines and damaged wiring are common after a wildfire.

Stay clear of these areas and report them immediately to local authorities.

Smoke Inhalation

Even after flames subside, smoke and residual chemicals in the air can cause breathing difficulties.

If you experience coughing, shortness of breath, or chest tightness, seek fresh air and medical care.

Staying Safe

Follow Local Guidelines:

Get Professional Help

If your home or property has been affected by a disaster, it’s crucial to have it inspected by trained professionals for potential hazards such as asbestos, lead, or chemical spills. Wildfire cleanup and restoration experts have the knowledge, equipment, and protective gear to safely assess the situation and handle any lingering dangers.

Avoid moving debris or cleaning up potentially contaminated areas without proper training and equipment, as this could put you at risk of injury or illness.

Monitor Air Quality:

After a disaster, air quality can be significantly impacted by smoke, dust, and other pollutants released into the environment. Stay informed about local air quality updates through official channels and take necessary precautions if pollutants are high. This might include staying indoors, wearing a mask, or using air purifiers.

People with respiratory conditions or sensitivities should be especially vigilant and consult with their healthcare providers for additional guidance.

Staying informed and cautious can make a significant difference as you recover from the wildfire. Use these guidelines and resources to help protect yourself, your loved ones, and your community.