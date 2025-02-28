Protect Yourself from these Health Risks After a Wildfire

Table of Contents:

Wildfires leave lasting devastation after the flames are gone, destroying homes and posing significant health risks. Due to the urban environment , survivors of recent Los Angeles wildfires could be exposed to smoke and ash containing harmful chemicals and substances like lead and asbestos.

According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, many buildings and homes affected by the Eaton and Palisades fires were built before 1980 , before Lead-based paint and asbestos-containing construction materials were phased out and banned in the late 1970s. Los Angeles residents should not dismiss any respiratory issues, cardiovascular risks, skin irritation, and potential long-term exposure effects from the fires. Children, the elderly, pregnant women, and those with cardiovascular issues are especially vulnerable to poor air quality caused by fires. This guide outlines the most common health risks following a wildfire. It also includes symptoms to watch for and ways to protect yourself and your family.

Respiratory Illnesses

Carbon monoxide and toxic compounds in wildfire smoke and ash can severely impact respiratory health by allowing chemicals into your lungs and bloodstream. This leads to symptoms of asthma and bronchitis and flare-ups of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Asthma: Inhaling smoke can cause wheezing, coughing, chest tightness, and shortness of breath. People with asthma should carry inhalers and stay indoors with HEPA air filters whenever possible.

Those with pre-existing lung disease are at higher risk of complications. COPD symptoms such as persistent cough, mucus production, and breathlessness can worsen after wildfire exposure.

Those with pre-existing lung disease are at higher risk of complications. COPD symptoms such as persistent cough, mucus production, and breathlessness can worsen after wildfire exposure. Bronchitis: Smoke exposure can cause acute bronchitis in people without pre-existing conditions, leading to prolonged coughing and inflamed airways.

Protection Tips:

Use N95 masks when outdoors.

Keep windows and doors closed and use high-efficiency air filters (MERV-13 or higher).

Avoid outdoor exercise or strenuous activities.

Seek medical attention if breathing difficulties worsen.

Heart Disease and Stroke Risks

Older adults and those with pre-existing cardiovascular conditions are at increased risk for heart disease and stroke following a wildfire . Studies have shown that fine particles from smoke can trigger heart attacks , arrhythmias, and strokes.

Symptoms to Watch For:

Chest pain or tightness

Shortness of breath

Dizziness or fainting

Sudden numbness or weakness (possible stroke signs)

Seek emergency care if these symptoms arise.

Mental Health

A wildfire is a traumatic event that can cause anxiety, depression, or grief in its wake. Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and other mental health issues may arise. Many people experience distress due to displacement, property loss, or ongoing uncertainty. If you or anyone you know is struggling, please call or text 988 .

How to Protect Your Mental Health:

Seek professional counseling if needed.

Stay connected with loved ones for emotional support.

Engage in stress-reducing activities such as exercise or mindfulness.

Local Resources:

Skin Irritation and Burns from Ash

Ash from wildfires can contain toxic substances, such as heavy metals, and irritants that can cause skin rashes, chemical burns, and eye irritation. Clothes worn while working outside or during clean-up, including shoes, should be removed before entering your home and washed immediately.

Safety Measures:

Wear long sleeves, pants, gloves, and protective eyewear when cleaning up ash.

Avoid direct contact with ash, and do not touch your face or eyes.

Wash exposed skin thoroughly with soap and water.

Smoke Inhalation and Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

Extended exposure to wildfire smoke can lead to carbon monoxide poisoning, which reduces oxygen levels in the body. Firefighters and those exposed to active wildfires are most at risk, and they should be wary of headaches, dizziness, nausea, or confusion.

Preventive Measures:

Avoid areas with lingering smoke or smoldering embers.

Use carbon monoxide detectors in your home.

If experiencing symptoms, seek fresh air immediately and get medical help.