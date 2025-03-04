Hazardous Waste Removal Programs in the Greater Los Angeles Area

Group of volunteers in protective gloves greeting each other.

The Los Angeles wildfires left behind hazardous waste and debris. Programs in the Greater Los Angeles Area offer disposal solutions and designated facilities to assist with the management of these materials.

CalEPA

CalEPA and U.S. EPA’s wildfire debris cleanup program provides free hazardous waste and debris removal to fire-impacted property owners. Residents can opt in by submitting a Right-of-Entry form, allowing crews to clear debris while adhering to environmental regulations.

The process begins by visiting the state’s official wildfire recovery page linked below, where the ROE form and program details are hosted. Start your application or learn more here: California Wildfire Debris Cleanup Program .

US Army Corps of Engineers

The US Army Corps of Engineers oversees the Los Angeles County Wildfire Debris Removal Mission, which is using local, state, and federal resources to rapidly clear hazardous debris and restore safe transportation routes.

To opt in and find more information, click here , and for further details and to start the debris removal process, please visit the Los Angeles County Wildfire Debris Removal Mission page here: Los Angeles County Wildfire Debris Removal Mission .

LA Sanitation and CleanLA