Food Banks and Pantries in Los Angeles Open to Wildfire Victims and Families
In the aftermath of the recent wildfires, many Los Angeles residents are facing the dual challenges of displacement and food insecurity. Access to nutritious food is critical during these times, and a number of dedicated organizations are working tirelessly to provide emergency food assistance to those in need.
Whether you or a loved one has been directly impacted by the fires, the following list offers key resources where you can find support. Each entry includes links to the organization’s contact or resource page for the most up-to-date information.
List of Organizations, Food Banks, and Food Assistance Pantries
JFS/SOVA Community Food & Resource Program (West Hollywood)
- Location: West Hollywood, CA
- Open Times: 1st & 3rd Friday 9 am–11 am
- Phone: (818) 988-7682
- Location: North Hollywood, CA
- Open Times: Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday & Saturday 9 am–11:45 am
- Phone: (818) 985-7365
- Location: Hollywood, CA
- Open Times: Saturday 9 am–12 pm
- Phone: (323) 874-5577
- Location: Pasadena CA
- Open Times: TUE: 9am to 11:30am, WED: 9am to 11:30am, FRI: 9am to 11:30am
- Phone: 626-584-7420
- Location: Sherman Oaks, CA
- Open Times: 2nd & 4th Friday 12:30 pm–2:30 pm
- Phone: 818-616-3091
WSFB – Faith Tabernacle Pantry
- Location: Los Angeles, CA
- Open Times: Sunday 12:30 pm–1:30 pm
- Phone: (310) 473-3135
- Location: Valley Glen, CA
- Open Times: Wednesday 11 am–1 pm
- Phone: 818-778-5965
Salvation Army Hollywood Corps
- Location: Los Angeles, CA
- Open Times: Thursday 9 am–1 pm
- Phone: (323) 960-0640
Bread of Life Foursquare Gospel Church
- Location: Los Angeles, CA
- Open Times: Wednesday 11:30 am–1:30 pm
- Phone: (323) 309-0670
First Southern Baptist Church of Hollywood
- Location: Hollywood, CA
- Open Times: Mondays 9:30 am (while supplies last) & Fridays 4 pm–7 pm (or while supplies last)
- Phone: 323-401-4616
- Location: Culver City, CA
- Open Times: Monday, Wednesday & Friday 9 am–11:45 am
- Phone: (310) 832-2702
- Location: Hollywood, CA
- Open Times: Friday 2:30 pm–3:30 pm
- Phone: 213-273-7029
- Location: Los Angeles, CA
- Open Times: Saturday 11 am–1 pm
- Phone: 714-299-1042
- Location: Los Angeles, CA
- Open Times: Thursday 8 am–9 am
- Phone: 213-388-3417 ext. 102
How You Can Help
There are many ways to support the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank’s efforts to provide food assistance to those in need in Los Angeles County. Here are a few ways you can help:
- Donate food: The food bank accepts donations of non-perishable food items, including canned goods, pasta, rice, and other staples.
- Donate money: Financial contributions help the food bank purchase food and other resources, as well as support its programs and services.
- Volunteer: The food bank relies on volunteers to assist with food sorting, packing, and distribution. You can also volunteer for special events and fundraisers.
- Spread the word: Raise awareness about the food bank’s efforts by sharing information with your friends, family, and community.
By supporting the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, you can make a significant difference in the lives of those in need in Los Angeles County.
