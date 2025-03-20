Food Banks and Pantries in Los Angeles Open to Wildfire Victims and Families

In the aftermath of the recent wildfires, many Los Angeles residents are facing the dual challenges of displacement and food insecurity. Access to nutritious food is critical during these times, and a number of dedicated organizations are working tirelessly to provide emergency food assistance to those in need.

Whether you or a loved one has been directly impacted by the fires, the following list offers key resources where you can find support. Each entry includes links to the organization’s contact or resource page for the most up-to-date information.

List of Organizations, Food Banks, and Food Assistance Pantries

JFS/SOVA Community Food & Resource Program (West Hollywood)



Location: West Hollywood, CA

West Hollywood, CA Open Times: 1st & 3rd Friday 9 am–11 am

1st & 3rd Friday 9 am–11 am Phone: (818) 988-7682



St. Charles Service Center



Location: North Hollywood, CA

North Hollywood, CA Open Times: Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday & Saturday 9 am–11:45 am

Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday & Saturday 9 am–11:45 am Phone: (818) 985-7365

Blessed Sacrament Food Pantry



Location: Hollywood, CA

Hollywood, CA Open Times: Saturday 9 am–12 pm

Saturday 9 am–12 pm Phone: (323) 874-5577

Foothill Unity Center



Location: Pasadena CA

Pasadena CA Open Times: TUE: 9am to 11:30am, WED: 9am to 11:30am, FRI: 9am to 11:30am

TUE: 9am to 11:30am, WED: 9am to 11:30am, FRI: 9am to 11:30am Phone: 626-584-7420

PARS Equality Center



Location: Sherman Oaks, CA

Sherman Oaks, CA Open Times: 2nd & 4th Friday 12:30 pm–2:30 pm

2nd & 4th Friday 12:30 pm–2:30 pm Phone: 818-616-3091

WSFB – Faith Tabernacle Pantry



Location: Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles, CA Open Times: Sunday 12:30 pm–1:30 pm

Sunday 12:30 pm–1:30 pm Phone: (310) 473-3135

LA Valley College



Location: Valley Glen, CA

Valley Glen, CA Open Times: Wednesday 11 am–1 pm

Wednesday 11 am–1 pm Phone: 818-778-5965

Salvation Army Hollywood Corps



Location: Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles, CA Open Times: Thursday 9 am–1 pm

Thursday 9 am–1 pm Phone: (323) 960-0640

Bread of Life Foursquare Gospel Church



Location: Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles, CA Open Times: Wednesday 11:30 am–1:30 pm

Wednesday 11:30 am–1:30 pm Phone: (323) 309-0670

First Southern Baptist Church of Hollywood



Location: Hollywood, CA

Hollywood, CA Open Times: Mondays 9:30 am (while supplies last) & Fridays 4 pm–7 pm (or while supplies last)

Mondays 9:30 am (while supplies last) & Fridays 4 pm–7 pm (or while supplies last) Phone: 323-401-4616

WSFB – St. Augustine SAVES



Location: Culver City, CA

Culver City, CA Open Times: Monday, Wednesday & Friday 9 am–11:45 am

Monday, Wednesday & Friday 9 am–11:45 am Phone: (310) 832-2702

The Dream Center



Location: Hollywood, CA

Hollywood, CA Open Times: Friday 2:30 pm–3:30 pm

Friday 2:30 pm–3:30 pm Phone: 213-273-7029

AfricActive Foundation, Inc.



Location: Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles, CA Open Times: Saturday 11 am–1 pm

Saturday 11 am–1 pm Phone: 714-299-1042

St. James Episcopal Church



Location: Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles, CA Open Times: Thursday 8 am–9 am

Thursday 8 am–9 am Phone: 213-388-3417 ext. 102

How You Can Help

There are many ways to support the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank’s efforts to provide food assistance to those in need in Los Angeles County. Here are a few ways you can help:

Donate food : The food bank accepts donations of non-perishable food items, including canned goods, pasta, rice, and other staples.

: The food bank accepts donations of non-perishable food items, including canned goods, pasta, rice, and other staples. Donate money : Financial contributions help the food bank purchase food and other resources, as well as support its programs and services.

: Financial contributions help the food bank purchase food and other resources, as well as support its programs and services. Volunteer : The food bank relies on volunteers to assist with food sorting, packing, and distribution. You can also volunteer for special events and fundraisers.

: The food bank relies on volunteers to assist with food sorting, packing, and distribution. You can also volunteer for special events and fundraisers. Spread the word: Raise awareness about the food bank’s efforts by sharing information with your friends, family, and community.

By supporting the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, you can make a significant difference in the lives of those in need in Los Angeles County.

