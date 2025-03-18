Volunteer Opportunities for Supporting LA Wildfire Victims

The devastating impact of the LA wildfires has left many families displaced, communities in need, and first responders working tirelessly to provide relief. In times of crisis, volunteers play a crucial role in helping victims rebuild their lives by offering support, resources, and comfort. From distributing supplies and assisting at shelters to providing emotional support and helping with rebuilding efforts, this guide outlines meaningful volunteer opportunities for those looking to make a difference in the aftermath of the LA wildfires.

Habitat For Humanity

Habitat LA welcomes individual volunteers to ensure that everyone can live in decent, affordable, and sustainable housing. Volunteer opportunities available include helping on construction sites, working in ReStores, and behind the scenes in their offices. Volunteers specifically looking for upcoming opportunities to help those impacted by the wildfires can click here to sign up.

The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank

The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank needs 1,000 volunteers to assemble food packages that will go out to families and individuals who have been affected by the fires. Volunteers will assist with assembling food boxes made up of shelf-stable items, like peanut butter, canned vegetables, and cereal. Shifts are currently available until April 12th and can be signed-up for here.

Airbnb Open Homes Program

You can help by opening your home to those in need with the Airbnb Open Homes Program. You’ll have the chance to help those immediately affected by natural disasters in addition to first responders, volunteers, and nonprofit relief workers. Join a community of generous hosts who offer their extra space for free to people in need of temporary housing. Click here for more information.

Project Angel Food

Project Angel Food prepares and delivers more than 1.5 million meals each year, free of charge to homes of men, women, and children affected by life-threatening illnesses. Volunteers are needed in the coming weeks to fill delivery routes and kitchen shifts. To start the volunteer process send an email with your name and contact information to volunteers@angelfood.org.

American Red Cross, Los Angeles Region

The Red Cross Disaster Action Team is looking for volunteers. From offering a caring and compassionate ear, to meeting the disaster-caused needs of individuals and households, such as lodging and clothing, and connecting them with long term recovery services, volunteers ensure that families don’t have to face tough times alone. If you are team-oriented and want to make a difference, you are encouraged to apply now.

UCLA Letter Writing Campaign - Wildfire Relief

This campaign has dual objectives. First, to support those affected by the fires: provide comfort, encouragement, and resources to individuals and families impacted by recent fires. By sending letters of gratitude and encouragement, our hope is to mitigate some of the emotional strain and show that the community stands together during times of hardship. Second, to express gratitude to essential workers: express heartfelt thanks and appreciation to firefighters, medical personnel, and other essential workers who have worked during this crisis.

There are multiple ways to support this effort:

1. Mail a physical letter/card to the Volunteer Center at 417 Charles E. Young Drive West, Los Angeles, CA 90024, Room 315.

2. Scan and email your letter/card to us at volunteer@saonet.ucla.edu

3. Drop off your letter to us at Bradley International Hall, Room 315.

The Los Angeles Mission

Volunteers are needed at the Los Angeles Mission to help sort and organize the overwhelming donations from the community. Your time will help maintain the steady flow of critical supplies such as water, blankets, and meals to wildfire evacuees and displaced families.

To volunteer, contact Mary Grant at MGrant@lamission.net or at (213) 629-1227 ext. 412.

No Res Gourmet Wildfire Relief

No Res Gourmet is actively responding to the LA fires by preparing and distributing meals, care packages, and essential supplies to those affected. Help is needed to cook, package, and distribute meals, as well as to drop off supplies.

To volunteer email info@noresgourmet.org or call (916) 529-9157