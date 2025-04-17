What to Know Before Hiring a Contractor After a Wildfire

After a wildfire, one of the biggest concerns for homeowners is how to rebuild quickly and at the lowest cost. While some contractors may offer honest deals or discounts to wildfire survivors out of goodwill, it’s crucial to remain cautious about scammers who may try to take advantage of their vulnerable state after the natural disaster.

Here’s what you need to know to protect yourself from scams, ensure your contractor is qualified, and get your project started correctly.

Define Your Project and Hire a Designer

A qualified design or architectural professional must clearly define the proposed project. You should first review your insurance policy and file a claim to understand the type of payout you may receive, as well as any applicable limits or conditions that affect your rebuild or rehabilitation. Depending on the severity of the damage to your home or property, contractors may need to hire other professionals to address complex soil conditions, foundation work, or mechanical, structural, or electrical needs.

Advertisement

Beware of Unlicensed or Fraudulent Contractors

Disasters often lead to a surge in unlicensed or fraudulent contractors preying on eager homeowners. Always verify licenses on the California Contractor State License Board (CSLB) website to ensure your contractor is licensed, insured, and bonded. Contracting without a license in a declared disaster area is a felony under California law.

Contractors should also obtain permits for building once their plans are ready and file their project with the city.

Protect Yourself From Price Gouging and Scams

According to the Better Business Bureau (BBB), home improvement scams are among the most financially damaging for consumers. Contractors may not request more than $1,000 or 10% of the job total (whichever is less) before starting work.

Advertisement

Watch out for unsolicited workers who show up without identification, making door-to-door offers in areas near wildfires that may not have been completely burned down. For homeowners undertaking a complete rebuild, be wary of “too good to be true” pricing or high-pressure sales tactics.

Avoid contractors claiming to be FEMA-certified or requesting personal information, such as Social Security numbers or bank details. FEMA does not certify contractors .

Research their Background and Reviews

Take your time and do extensive research before hiring a contractor. Aim to get at least three estimates for comparison. Visit BBB.org , Yelp or Google reviews to look up ratings, complaint history, and customer comments for contractors near you.

Advertisement

Contractors may also specialize in different types of properties or work at various stages of the rebuild. Check with the firm to see if they are using subcontractors or if they have suggestions for other reliable professionals who can help with the cleanup and rebuild process. Specific specialties or services could include smoke damage restoration, debris removal, or complete fire damage rebuilds.

Get Everything in Writing

A detailed, written contract is a must for any work completed on your property. Read everything carefully, and if you don’t understand any part, consider having a legal expert or trusted advisor review it for clarity.

The contract should include:

Scope of work and materials used

Price breakdown and estimates

Timeline (start and end dates)

Contractor’s name, license number, phone, and address

Warranties or guarantees are promised.

Never sign a blank contract, and always keep a copy for your records. Your contract should also specify how to handle changes in work scope or unexpected costs.

Rebuilding After a Wildfire Best Fire-Resistant Building Materials to Protect from Wildfires In the wake of devastating wildfires in Los Angeles, the urgency for homeowners and construction professionals to embrace fire-resistant building practices has reached a critical peak.

Follow Safe Payment Practices

You should never pay the entire amount upfront for a building project. Property owners should pay as progress is made throughout a construction project and avoid using cash. Never wire money or use gift cards or reloadable debit cards. These are untraceable and often used by scammers.

Follow the CSLB rule: no more than 10% down or $1,000, whichever is less. Then, make the final payment only when the job is complete and satisfactory.

Know Where to Report Issues

If you run into problems with a contractor, you can hire legal services to recoup financial losses or sue for breach of contract. Warn other customers with reviews online. You can also report fraud and bad business practices or initiate investigations by: