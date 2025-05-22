How to Avoid Legal Fraud After a Wildfire
-
- Share via
As wildfire survivors work on rebuilding after facing terrible loss or damage to their homes, many people sincerely offer their help during recovery, but some people offering a hand are scammers.
Scammers know wildfire survivors need help with insurance claims, housing, and a slew of resource applications, so they often pose as lawyers or legal aid workers hoping to cash in.
Use this guide to stay safe from legal fraud after a wildfire and get tips on verifying attorney credentials, spotting common scams, finding legitimate legal aid, and what to do if you’ve been scammed.
Wildfire Insurance & Legal Resources
Think Your Homeowners Insurance Payout Is Too Low? Here’s How to Push Back
Dispute a low home insurance settlement and learn how to get help with your claim if you want to rebuild or relocate after wildfire damage. This guide explains steps to fight for a fair payout, starting with an independent estimate.
What is Legal Services Fraud?
Legal services fraud can be committed by non-lawyers unauthorized to practice law or even licensed attorneys engaging in unethical behavior like filing fake disaster claims and pocketing the settlement checks. These scams can result in financial loss or identity theft.
Con artists target wildfire-affected communities with a variety of scams and fraudulent legal services, often going after seniors, immigrants, and non-English speakers. They may use official-sounding names for fake law firms or claim to be from reputable organizations to gain your trust.
Common Legal Scams
After a disaster, you should never feel rushed or pressured into making legal decisions. The recovery and claims process will take months or even years to unfold, so there’s time to make informed choices. To avoid getting taken advantage of, take the extra steps to consult trusted advisors before signing contracts or writing checks, and be on the lookout for these common scams and tactics below.
Unlicensed “Legal” Advisors
Be wary of individuals who offer legal advice or services but are not licensed attorneys. Some may call themselves consultants or “notarios” to seem legit, but if they’re not licensed by the California State Bar, they can’t represent you.
Always verify credentials before accepting anyone’s legal help. Scammers may impersonate actual lawyers or agencies by creating fake websites, emails, or even caller ID numbers that mimic real law offices. Check that the person contacting you is who they claim to be by making a separate call to the official phone number listed on an organization’s website, not the number they give you.
Unsolicited Offers
If someone knocks on your door or calls you out of the blue offering legal help for your wildfire-related issues, be cautious. California law prohibits lawyers or their representatives from making in-person contact or phone calls soon after a disaster, unless you’ve reached out to them first or have a prior relationship. Legitimate attorneys will not harass or pressure you to sign up for their services on the spot or use the fear of losing emergency relief or compensation to “act now.”
Upfront Fees and Big Promises
If a supposed lawyer demands you pay a large fee upfront or immediately, you may be dealing with a crook, especially if they want cash, wire transfer, or payment through untraceable methods like gift cards or encrypted apps. Reputable lawyers don’t require full payment in cash right away, and no legitimate legal aid program will ask for money up front for disaster assistance. If they guarantee a huge insurance payout, a quick settlement, or promise specific outcomes to get your money back, steer clear of them.
Personal Information and Identity Theft
Some scammers pose as FEMA or insurance company representatives, attorneys, or bank officials and ask for your personal information. They might say they need your Social Security number, FEMA claim ID, or bank details to process your paperwork. Always verify the identity of anyone asking for sensitive information by verifying their ID or calling back through official numbers online. Never give out personal data or emails to unsolicited callers. FEMA and other agencies will never charge fees for filing aid applications. If someone asks you to pay to get disaster assistance, it’s a scam.
Use these tips to avoid scams and unlicensed contractors as you rebuild after a wildfire. Learn how to check credentials and report fraudulent activity.
Verifying Credentials
One of the best ways to protect yourself is to verify a lawyer’s credentials before hiring them. In California, every attorney must be licensed by the State Bar of California. Here’s how to check if an attorney is legitimate:
- Ask for ID and Bar Number
Don’t be afraid to ask an attorney for their California State Bar number and business card. A legitimate lawyer won’t be offended and expects clients to be cautious.
- Check their License
Their profile on the State Bar’s online license check will also show if they have any record of discipline or suspensions. If you’re unsure how to interpret any information, you can call the State Bar at 1-800-843-9053.
- Check Identity and Contact Information
Their profile will list the lawyer’s address and phone number. Attorneys are required to keep their State Bar contact information up to date. Also, check online for reviews.
- Beware of Titles Like “Notario” or “Consultant”
In California, calling oneself a notario is often associated with immigration scams because that’s what licensed attorneys are called in some Latin countries. After disasters, people may market themselves as “insurance claims specialists” or “FEMA consultants.” These titles do not mean someone is an attorney.
Keep a Paper Trail
Once you hire a lawyer, keep copies of all emails, contracts, business cards, and receipts. Scammers rely on confusion. Ask for a summary of a conversation or next steps in an email after an in-person meeting or phone call. Also, write down notes covering who you spoke with, when, and what was said, especially if multiple people handle your case.
You can also choose to record your conversations for your personal record, so that you have evidence if you need to report something later. But remember, California is a two-party consent state, and all parties must agree to being recorded.
Resources for Small Businesses & Workers
LA Area Chamber of Commerce Launches Wildfire Recovery Fund for Small Businesses
The Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce launches a Small Business Recovery Fund to support wildfire-affected businesses with grants, loans, and technical help.
What to Do If You’ve Been Scammed
If you realize you’ve been scammed, remember you’re not alone and there are authorities who can help. Reach out to a trusted legal aid organization or a licensed attorney who can help you sort out the situation.
Here are more steps to take if you think you’ve been the victim of legal fraud or have hired a fake lawyer:
- Stop Communication and Gather Info: Cancel all future payments and do not communicate with the suspicious individual. Save all relevant documents, emails, texts, and voicemails that you will use as evidence.
- Report to the State Bar of California: File a complaint with the State Bar and share all details of your interactions. They have an online Attorney Misconduct Complaint form for reporting a licensed lawyer’s wrongdoing and an Unauthorized Practice of Law complaint form for reporting a non-lawyer pretending to be an attorney. You can also contact the State Bar through their multilingual hotline at 1-800-843-9053 for guidance. The State Bar’s Client Security Fund can also reimburse victims for money stolen by the attorney in some cases.
- Contact Law Enforcement: Impersonating a lawyer, theft, and fraud are crimes. Call your local police department or the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Consumer Protection Division to report the scam. Especially if you sent money or personal info, law enforcement needs to know. Reporting the crime may also help you get some of your money back through legal prosecution.
- Notify Financial Institutions: If you sent money or gave out bank details, contact your bank or credit card company immediately. You can request a stop payment or reverse charges on a credit card. If you think your identity might have been stolen because you gave out your Social Security number, consider placing a fraud alert or credit freeze on your credit reports and monitoring for any signs of identity theft. The Federal Trade Commission’s website has a recovery plan for victims of identity theft.
Business to Business
Connect with the Southern California business community—sign up for our weekly newsletters to stay informed.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.