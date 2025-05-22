How to Avoid Legal Fraud After a Wildfire

As wildfire survivors work on rebuilding after facing terrible loss or damage to their homes, many people sincerely offer their help during recovery, but some people offering a hand are scammers.

Scammers know wildfire survivors need help with insurance claims , housing, and a slew of resource applications, so they often pose as lawyers or legal aid workers hoping to cash in.

Use this guide to stay safe from legal fraud after a wildfire and get tips on verifying attorney credentials, spotting common scams, finding legitimate legal aid, and what to do if you’ve been scammed.

What is Legal Services Fraud?

Legal services fraud can be committed by non-lawyers unauthorized to practice law or even licensed attorneys engaging in unethical behavior like filing fake disaster claims and pocketing the settlement checks . These scams can result in financial loss or identity theft.

Con artists target wildfire-affected communities with a variety of scams and fraudulent legal services, often going after seniors, immigrants, and non-English speakers. They may use official-sounding names for fake law firms or claim to be from reputable organizations to gain your trust.

Common Legal Scams

After a disaster, you should never feel rushed or pressured into making legal decisions. The recovery and claims process will take months or even years to unfold, so there’s time to make informed choices. To avoid getting taken advantage of, take the extra steps to consult trusted advisors before signing contracts or writing checks, and be on the lookout for these common scams and tactics below.

Unlicensed “Legal” Advisors

Be wary of individuals who offer legal advice or services but are not licensed attorneys. Some may call themselves consultants or “notarios” to seem legit, but if they’re not licensed by the California State Bar, they can’t represent you.

Always verify credentials before accepting anyone’s legal help. Scammers may impersonate actual lawyers or agencies by creating fake websites, emails, or even caller ID numbers that mimic real law offices. Check that the person contacting you is who they claim to be by making a separate call to the official phone number listed on an organization’s website, not the number they give you.

Unsolicited Offers

If someone knocks on your door or calls you out of the blue offering legal help for your wildfire-related issues, be cautious. California law prohibits lawyers or their representatives from making in-person contact or phone calls soon after a disaster, unless you’ve reached out to them first or have a prior relationship. Legitimate attorneys will not harass or pressure you to sign up for their services on the spot or use the fear of losing emergency relief or compensation to “act now.”

Upfront Fees and Big Promises

If a supposed lawyer demands you pay a large fee upfront or immediately, you may be dealing with a crook, especially if they want cash, wire transfer, or payment through untraceable methods like gift cards or encrypted apps. Reputable lawyers don’t require full payment in cash right away, and no legitimate legal aid program will ask for money up front for disaster assistance. If they guarantee a huge insurance payout , a quick settlement, or promise specific outcomes to get your money back, steer clear of them.

Personal Information and Identity Theft

Some scammers pose as FEMA or insurance company representatives, attorneys, or bank officials and ask for your personal information. They might say they need your Social Security number, FEMA claim ID, or bank details to process your paperwork. Always verify the identity of anyone asking for sensitive information by verifying their ID or calling back through official numbers online. Never give out personal data or emails to unsolicited callers. FEMA and other agencies will never charge fees for filing aid applications. If someone asks you to pay to get disaster assistance, it’s a scam.

Verifying Credentials

One of the best ways to protect yourself is to verify a lawyer’s credentials before hiring them. In California, every attorney must be licensed by the State Bar of California. Here’s how to check if an attorney is legitimate:

Ask for ID and Bar Number

Don’t be afraid to ask an attorney for their California State Bar number and business card. A legitimate lawyer won’t be offended and expects clients to be cautious.

Check their License

Their profile on the State Bar’s online license check will also show if they have any record of discipline or suspensions. If you’re unsure how to interpret any information, you can call the State Bar at 1-800-843-9053.

Check Identity and Contact Information

Their profile will list the lawyer’s address and phone number. Attorneys are required to keep their State Bar contact information up to date. Also, check online for reviews.

Beware of Titles Like “Notario” or “Consultant”

In California, calling oneself a notario is often associated with immigration scams because that’s what licensed attorneys are called in some Latin countries. After disasters, people may market themselves as “insurance claims specialists” or “FEMA consultants.” These titles do not mean someone is an attorney.

Keep a Paper Trail

Once you hire a lawyer, keep copies of all emails, contracts, business cards, and receipts. Scammers rely on confusion. Ask for a summary of a conversation or next steps in an email after an in-person meeting or phone call. Also, write down notes covering who you spoke with, when, and what was said, especially if multiple people handle your case.

You can also choose to record your conversations for your personal record, so that you have evidence if you need to report something later. But remember, California is a two-party consent state, and all parties must agree to being recorded.

What to Do If You’ve Been Scammed

If you realize you’ve been scammed, remember you’re not alone and there are authorities who can help. Reach out to a trusted legal aid organization or a licensed attorney who can help you sort out the situation.

Here are more steps to take if you think you’ve been the victim of legal fraud or have hired a fake lawyer: