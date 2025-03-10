Government Resources to Support Rebuilding and Recovery after Wildfires

Following the devastating wildfires in the Los Angeles area, state, federal, and local government officials have established resources to help survivors recover. Estimates of the damage caused by the fires have reached over $250 billion. The disasters displaced residents in just under 13,000 households across the Pacific Palisades, Malibu, Pasadena, and Altadena. Below is a list of government resources for helping residents overcome their losses in the fire and rebuild.

Wildfire Recovery Resources

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

FEMA offers financial help or individual services for families in need. Residents affected by the fires in Los Angeles County can visit one of the disaster recovery centers or DRCs. There will be help applying for federal assistance, getting updates on applications, and getting information on available resources. Representatives from multiple state and federal agencies will be on hand to discuss appeals or any other issues. To see all agencies who will be at these sites, click here . FEMA also has a mobile application that can be downloaded here .

Disaster Recover Center Locations:

UCLA Research Park

10850 West Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 900649:00 AM – 8:00 PM, 7 days a week



540 W. Woodbury Road, Altadena, CA 910019:00 AM – 7:00 PM, Monday through Saturday

California Recovery Services Finder

Use this tool created by the state of California to help with recovery after the wildfires. After answering a few questions, residents get a custom list of state and federal services for various needs, including food, shelter, insurance claims, and taxes.

LA County Recovers

LA County Recovers is the main website for wildfire recovery in L.A. County . It includes information on rebuilding and permits, guidance on getting assistance from the federal government, and other local updates. The site also contains debris removal forms and access to different funds for small businesses and workers.

LA Disaster Relief Navigator

The Better Angels organization, The Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles and BetterLA have partnered up to create an LA disaster relief navigation tool that creates a personalized action plan that includes financial and wellness resources based on your answers to a survey. The online tools aim to guide survivors through solving the many different needs for fire relief, including applying for government assistance, making insurance claims and fixing home damage. Better Angels is a non-profit organization focused on homelessness. Residents will also receive temporary and permanent housing solutions based on their situation.

Los Angeles Emergency Management Department

The city’s Emergency Management Department website lists many resources, forms, and wildfire recovery guidelines. Learn how to report price gouging, what right-of-entry forms are needed for debris removal, and how to stay prepared for future emergencies.

City of Pasadena

Pasadena residents can find the latest updates on city resources, services, and local ordinances regarding wildfires.