FEMA extends deadline to apply for L.A. wildfire relief

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has extended the deadline for Los Angeles wildfire victims to apply for federal aid to March 31.

So far, FEMA has distributed more than $84.2 million to 30,468 people impacted by what officials warn could be the costliest disaster in modern history. FEMA grants do not need to be repaid and can be used to cover rental assistance, temporary housing, home repairs, property losses and other disaster-related needs not covered by insurance.

The Palisades and Eaton fires, which ignited on Jan. 7, destroyed over 16,000 structures and tore through a combined 37,400 acres of Pacific Palisades, Malibu, Pasadena and Altadena. Estimates of the total economic loss from the firestorm have swelled to more than $250 billion.

The original deadline for homeowners, renters and businesses affected by the wildfires to apply for federal funds was Monday, but Gov. Gavin Newsom and California’s congressional delegation requested an extension to allow more people to sign up.

“Thank you to FEMA and the Trump administration for granting California’s request to extend the individual assistance program as our communities in Los Angeles continue to rebuild and recover,” Newsom said in a statement. “I urge Angelenos impacted by the Eaton and Palisades [fires] to apply for federal assistance to help get back on their feet.”

Also extended to March 31 were the deadlines for businesses to apply for aid through the Small Business Administration, and for individuals to apply to the Employment Development Department for disaster unemployment assistance.

Disaster unemployment assistance is for people who do not quality for regular unemployment benefits, such as those who are self-employed, or who lost hours or wages due to the fires.

People can apply for federal assistance at DisasterAssistance.gov, using the FEMA smartphone app, through the FEMA helpline at (800) 621-3362 or in person at one of Los Angeles’ disaster recovery centers.

Individuals whose property was damaged in the firestorm also have until March 31 to opt into the free government-run Phase 2 debris removal process. Phase 1 debris removal, which involved the removal of hazardous waste, has already been completed with 13,612 parcels of land served, according to U.S. Environmental Protection Agency data.

Phase 2 debris removal involves the clearing of remaining debris such as damaged vehicles, structures, trees and ash. Homeowners can also opt out of Phase 2 removal and independently manage cleanup.

So far, about 8,200 households have opted in and about 760 have opted out, according to L.A. County data.