Mental Health and Support Resources for Those Impacted by the LA Fires

Integrative Psychotherapy Group , based in Beverly Hills, is offering free short-term therapy services to some fire victims and referral assistance for others needing longer-term or more acute treatment during the upcoming weeks. IPG is offering a brief series of trauma-focused therapy sessions to help individuals, couples, and families process the complex emotions that can arise in the immediate aftermath of wildfires and similar natural disasters. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please contact Integrative Psychotherapy Group at (310) 461-4393 or info@ipgtherapy.com or visit their online website .

The Disaster Distress Helpline (DDH) is the first national hotline dedicated to providing year-round disaster crisis counseling. This toll-free, multilingual, crisis support service is available 24/7 to all residents in the U.S. and its territories who are experiencing emotional distress related to natural or human-caused disasters.

The helpline puts people in need of counseling on the path to recovery. When you call or text, crisis counselors listen to what’s on your mind with patience and without judgment. DDH is staffed by trained counselors from a network of crisis call centers located across the United States, who provide:



Crisis counseling for people in emotional distress related to any natural or human-caused disaster

related to any natural or human-caused disaster Information on how to recognize distress and its effects on individuals and families

and its effects on individuals and families Referrals to local crisis call centers for additional follow-up care and support

to local crisis call centers for additional follow-up care and support Healthy coping tips

Call or text 1-800-985-5990.

