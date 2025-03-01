13 Things to Remember When Dealing with Your Insurance Company

After the wildfires in Los Angeles, many homeowners and renters are facing the daunting task of dealing with their insurance companies. Navigating the claims process can be overwhelming, especially after a traumatic event. From understanding your policy coverage to negotiating a fair settlement, knowing how to advocate for yourself is key.

This article will guide wildfire survivors through the steps of dealing with insurers, avoiding common mistakes and getting what you deserve. Here are the things to keep in mind.

BEFORE FILING A CLAIM

1. Read Your Policy - Your policy is key. Read every section carefully to know what’s covered under your dwelling, personal property and any additional living expenses (ALE) that may apply. Pay attention to any exclusions or conditions that may impact your claim. Knowing the details will help you navigate the claims process better and avoid surprises later on.

2. Document Damage - Before you make any repairs or cleanup, document the damage. Use a digital camera or smartphone to take clear photos from multiple angles and consider video recordings to give a full view of the situation. This will be crucial evidence when you file your claim. Make sure to note the date and time of the event and the circumstances surrounding the damage.

3. Secure Your Property - To prevent further damage to your property, take immediate action to secure it. This may mean boarding up windows, covering roofs with tarps or moving items to a safer location if possible. Always prioritize your safety; if the situation is not safe or beyond your capabilities, consider hiring a professional. Document these protective measures to show you’re doing your best to mitigate further losses.

FILING A CLAIM

4. Notify Your Insurer Right Away - As soon as you’re safe and have documented the damage, contact your insurance company to start the claims process. Many policies have time limits to report damage so notify them promptly. Be prepared to give details about the extent of the damage and how it happened.

6. Keep a Detailed Inventory - Create a comprehensive inventory of all damaged or destroyed items. Include clear descriptions, estimated values and any receipts you can find. This list will be invaluable when your adjuster assesses the claim. If items are no longer available, try to provide photos or records to further substantiate your claims.

DURING THE CLAIMS PROCESS

7. Don’t Accept the First Offer - When you get an offer from the insurer, take your time to evaluate it. Insurance companies often start with a lower amount than what you’re entitled to. Don’t be afraid to negotiate by presenting your documentation and independent estimates. Get clarity on how they arrived at their offer and if needed, ask for a re-evaluation.

8. Document Everything - Keep a record of all communication with your insurance company. This includes emails, phone calls and any correspondence. Note the names of the adjusters or representatives you speak to, the date and time of each conversation and what was discussed. This will help your case if disputes arise later.

9. Get Independent Estimates - To know the full scope of repairs needed, consider getting independent assessments from reputable contractors. These estimates will be a comparison to your insurer’s estimate. Providing this information will strengthen your claim if the initial offer is not enough.

10. Check for Additional Coverage - Review your policy again for any additional coverages that may be available. Some policies cover items like debris removal, smoke damage repairs or landscape restoration. Inform your adjuster of any additional claims that may not be immediately apparent.

IF YOU’RE HAVING TROUBLE

11. Know the Deadlines - Familiarize yourself with the claim submission deadlines and appeal process. Keeping track of these timelines is crucial to not miss important windows to file or follow up on your claim. Document the dates and consider setting reminders to manage these timelines effectively.

12. Consider a Public Adjuster - If you’re overwhelmed or feel you’re not getting a fair offer, you may want to consider a public adjuster. These professionals work on your behalf to negotiate with the insurance company and get you a fair settlement. They usually charge a percentage of the final claim settlement, so weigh the cost against the benefits.

13. Get a Lawyer If Necessary - If your claim is denied or delayed unfairly, you may want to talk to an insurance claims lawyer. They can advise you, explain your rights and help with the appeal process if needed. Having a lawyer can be key to getting what you’re owed.

On the California Department of Insurance website, you’ll find the Residential Insurance Contact List, which includes phone numbers for insurance companies that are writing policies in the state.