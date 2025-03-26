Wildfire Recovery: Navigating Road Closures and Access to Pacific Coast Highway

Several road closures remain in effect as cleanup and repairs from the recent wildfires continue. Some travel routes are still unsafe for commuters as concerns about mudslides and public exposure to toxic debris persist. Trucks hauling hazardous waste and utility crews making repairs need the roads to be clear as they continue their work.

Below is the latest information on road closures, access procedures for residents, and alternative transportation options.

How to Check Road Closures

To get the latest updates on any closures and find alternate routes, please check:

Los Angeles County Road Closures Dashboard

This LA County resource shows a map of closures and lists street names with the reasons for closures ranging from road work to storm events or wildfires.

Caltrans QuickMap

The Caltrans map provides live updates on lane closures, road incidents, and weather events around the state. A Caltrans Mobile QuickMap App is also available in the Apple Store and Google Play Store .

Wildfire Road Closures

Mulholland Highway is closed between Lower Brewster Rd to Seminole Dr until further notice. Drivers can use Kanan Dume Road or Malibu Canyon Road (Las Virgenes Road) as alternate north-south connectors between US 101 and PCH. Other detours may block the rerouted paths, depending on road conditions.

Tuna Canyon Road is closed from 3400 Tuna Canyon Road to Pacific Coast Highway.

Las Flores Canyon Road is partially closed and only open to emergency vehicles from Rambla Pacifico to Pacific Coast Highway.

Pacific Coast Highway:

The Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) remains partially closed between Carbon Beach Terrace and Chautauqua Boulevard. Although the 10-mile stretch of highway is undamaged, officials are diverting traffic so crews can safely and easily access damaged areas.

Regular commuters and non-residents cannot travel through the highway. Authorized individuals must have burn area access passes to go through checkpoints, and they should expect long delays and one-lane traffic.

Alternate routes for the PCH are US 101 via Las Virgenes Road / Malibu Canyon Road or US 101 via Kanan Dume Road.

How to Obtain a Burn Access Pass

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department distributes burn area access passes at several pickup locations. The passes are only for residents, essential workers, contractors, and business owners in Malibu, Pacific Palisades, Sunset Mesa, Topanga Canyon, and neighboring areas affected by the fires.

Law enforcement agencies will check for passes at the checkpoints. All approved personnel must display their passes on the dashboard while driving through restricted areas. To obtain a burn area access pass, applicants must present documentation to Sheriff’s Department officials at designated pickup locations. Please visit the city of Malibu website for the latest updates on roadway access.

Required Documentation

Residents must have a valid ID & proof of address (utility bill, tax bill, pay stub, or bank statement).

must have a valid ID & proof of address (utility bill, tax bill, pay stub, or bank statement). Contractors (Burn Area Only) are limited to assessment, security, cleaning, and remediation services. Any towing or moving companies must meet residents at checkpoints.

(Burn Area Only) are limited to assessment, security, cleaning, and remediation services. Any towing or moving companies must meet residents at checkpoints. Essential workers , including healthcare staff, grocery workers, and caretakers, must have a pay stub or W-2 for proof of employment at qualified businesses. Babysitters will be approved on a case-by-case basis.

, including healthcare staff, grocery workers, and caretakers, must have a pay stub or W-2 for proof of employment at qualified businesses. Babysitters will be approved on a case-by-case basis. Business owners must provide proof of ownership.

Pickup Locations & Hours:

Malibu Residents (including Sunset Mesa, Topanga Canyon & unincorporated LA County)

Santa Monica College - Malibu Campus (Interpretive Center)

23555 Civic Center Way, Malibu, CA 90265.

Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10 AM – 4 PM



- (Interpretive Center) 23555 Civic Center Way, Malibu, CA 90265. Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10 AM – 4 PM Malibu City Hall

23825 Stuart Ranch Road

Saturdays, 10 AM – 4 PM

Pacific Palisades & Other Palisades Fire-Impacted Residents