Women’s World Cup schedule: Start times for every match and scores

Kevin Baxter writes about soccer and other things for the Los Angeles Times, where he has worked for 24 years. He has covered five World Cups, three Olympic Games, six World Series and a Super Bowl and has contributed to three Pulitzer Prize-winning series at The Times and Miami Herald. An essay he wrote in fifth grade was voted best in the class. He has a cool dog.
Share
1
The 2023 Women’s World Cup, which kicked off in Australia and New Zealand last week, is the largest ever with 32 teams playing 64 games over a month.
It also could turn out to be the most competitive Women’s World Cup ever, with England, the reigning European champion; Germany, a two-time world champion; Canada, the Olympic champion; and the Netherlands, a World Cup finalist four years ago, among a half-dozen teams poised to knock off the U.S., which is going for an unprecedented third straight title.
“It’s our responsibility to find the next step, to find the next 1% to push the team forward and keep this team up front,” U.S. manager Vlatko Andonovski said before the start of the tournament. Here’s a look at each of the teams in the biggest and deepest women’s soccer tournament in history.
2
Group A
3
Group B
4
Group C
5
Group D
6
Group E
7
Group F
8
Group G
9
Group H
10
Morocco vs. Colombia preview
The buzz: Colombia is unbeaten behind electric teenager Linda Calcedo and needs just a draw here to go through — although realistically, given its eight-goal advantage over Morocco in the differential, it already has a berth in the next round clinched.
Calcedo scored in each of Colombia’s wins, taking home player of the game honors each time as well. But she was watching from the bench when defender Manuela Vanegas headed home the stoppage-time goal that stunned No. 2 Germany on Sunday.
Morocco, playing in its first World Cup, beat South Korea in its last game but a 6-0 loss to Germany in its opener leaves it team with an almost impossible task.
To advance, Morocco must beat Colombia by at least eight goals, or simply win or draw here and hope Germany loses or draws to winless South Korea. None of those scenarios are likely.
11
South Korea vs. Germany preview
The buzz: Germany hadn’t lost a group-stage game since 1995 before falling to Colombia on Sunday. Still alive is its streak of never having failed to advance beyond the first round and a result against South Korea will keep that one going.
Germany fought back to tie Colombia on Alexandra Popp’s 89th-minute penalty, only to give up the deciding goal on a corner kick seven minutes into stoppage time.
But South Korea, winless and goalless in this World Cup, is not Colombia. With three points and a whopping 10-goal advantage over Morocco in differential, the only realistic way Germany doesn’t advance is with a loss.
If that’s not enough of a bright side for the Germans, they might want to look at the loss to Colombia as an omen of good things to come: The last time Germany lost a World Cup group game, it won its next three in a row to reach the final.