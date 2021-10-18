Colin Powell | 1937 – 2021

Colin Powell, who served Democratic and Republican presidents in war and peace, has died of COVID-19 complications. He was 84.
Sept. 17, 2001: Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during a news conference at the State Department in Washington, discussing the diplomatic aspects of the previous week’s terrorist attacks. (Hillery Smith Garrison / Associated Press)
Dec. 5, 2018: Former Secretary of State Colin Powell, center, arrives for the state funeral of former President George H.W. Bush at the National Cathedral in Washington. (Susan Walsh/Associated Press)
Feb. 15, 2001: Secretary of State Colin Powell looks on as President George W. Bush addresses State Department employees at the State Department in Washington. (Kenneth Lambert / Associated Press)
Dec. 30, 1986: Then Lt. Gen. Colin Powell, commander of the 5th U.S. Corps, salutes while his wife, Alma, stands in attention during a farewell ceremony in Frankfurt, Germany. Powell went on to become the chairman of the Joint Chiefs and U.S. secretary of State. (Udo Weitz/Associated Press)
Sept. 14, 1990: Gen. Colin Powell, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, speaks to newsmen in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, after visiting American troops who are deployed in the country. (J. Scott Applewhite/Associated Press)
May 7, 2002: Secretary of State Colin Powell receives a pat on the cheek from national security advisor Condoleezza Rice, right, in the Oval Office at the White House. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais / Pool)
Sept. 25, 1991: Gen. Colin Powell, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, at a House Armed Services subcommittee. (Marcy Nighswander/Associated Press)