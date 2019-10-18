14 Images
Gun battle between cartel fighters and Mexican security officials creates chaos in Culiacan
Vehicles were set ablaze to block roads during the violent confrontation. (EPA/Shutterstock)
A police officer walks past a burned vehicle after the street battle. (Alfredo Estrella / AFP/Getty Images)
Bodies lie on the street after heavily armed gunmen waged an all-out battle against Mexican security forces in Culiacan. (Alfredo Estrella / AFP/Getty Images)
A Mexican National Guard vehicle with bullet holes. (Alfredo Estrella / AFP/Getty Images)
A bullet-ridden pickup truck and crashed vehicle. (Rashide Frias / AFP/Getty Images)
A forensic worker collects bullet casings after the battle in Culiacan, Mexico. (Alfredo Estrella / AFP/Getty Images)
Soldiers patrol the surroundings of the government palace in Culiacan, Mexico. (Alfredo Estrella / AFP/Getty Images)
Soldiers patrol outside the government palace in Culiacan, Mexico. (Alfredo Estrella / AFP/Getty Images)
A police officer stands next to burned vehicles after the battle. (Alfredo Estrella / AFP/Getty Images)
A truck burns on a street of Culiacan. (AFP/Getty Images)
Men look at burned vehicles after the battle. (Alfredo Estrella / AFP/Getty Images)
A soldier patrols near the government palace in Culiacan, capital of Sinaloa. (Alfredo Estrella / AFP/Getty Images)
In an image from televised video, trucks burn on a street of Culiacan. (AFP/Getty Images)
In an image from video, cartel-allied gunmen take up a position. (AFP/Getty Images)
