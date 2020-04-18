7 Images
Protests over coronavirus restrictions
Demonstrators protest during a “Reopen Maryland” rally outside the State House in Annapolis, Md., calling on the state to lift stay-at-home orders due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images)
A demonstrator holds a copy of the U.S. Constitution as he protests during a “Reopen Maryland” rally outside the State House in Annapolis, Md. (Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images)
Demonstrators protest during a “Reopen Maryland” rally outside the State House in Annapolis, Md., calling on the state to lift stay-at-home orders due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images)
Protesters demanding Florida businesses and government reopen march in downtown Orlando, Fla. (John Raoux/Associated Press)
People take part in a protest for “Michiganders Against Excessive Quarantine” at the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing, Mich. (Jeff Kowalsky/AFP / Getty Images)
People rally on Main Street in Huntington Beach against business closures due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
Sarah Mason, of Covina, at a rally against stay-at-home orders due to the coronavirus pandemic in Huntington Beach. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
