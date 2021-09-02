Today’s Headlines: Supreme Court ruling indicates the end of Roe vs. Wade

Here are the stories you shouldn’t miss today:

TOP STORIES

Supreme Court signals Roe vs. Wade will fall

The Supreme Court’s conservative majority has sent its strongest signal to date that Roe vs. Wade will fall, now that justices have given a green light to the nation’s second most populous state to outlaw abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

The justices did not overturn the right to abortion in their order in the Texas case, and they might not formally overrule Roe vs. Wade later this year when they take up a case from Mississippi. But the five most conservative justices made it clear they would not protect women or their doctors if they faced punishing abortion-related penalties imposed by a state.

Advertisement

The shock could help Democrats motivate voters at a time the party is most worried about complacency after taking control of both houses of Congress and the presidency in the 2020 election cycle.

But it is a belated wake-up call.

Newsletter Must-read stories from the L.A. Times Get all the day's most vital news with our Today's Headlines newsletter, sent every weekday morning. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Newsom, Elder sharpen their attacks

Gov. Gavin Newsom and Republican Larry Elder, the leading candidate trying to replace him in the upcoming recall election, on Thursday accused each other of putting the lives of Californians at risk, an increase in campaign hostilities that comes a day after a new poll showed the governor appeared likely to survive efforts to oust him from office.

More California politics

— This YouTube star wants to be governor. He’s the best-known Democrat on the recall ballot.

— California’s personal income taxes, collected under rules that require those who earn more to pay the most, could be dramatically reshaped should voters remove Newsom from office.

Advertisement

— A new poll shows the effort to recall Newsom is struggling but that conservative talk show host Elder is dominating the Republican field to replace him.

— Last summer, Los Angeles County officials sued the Sun Valley church. At the time, the legality of government restrictions on religious freedoms during a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic leaned in the county’s favor. Events on the other side of the country would change that, however, at a cost to taxpayers.

— Newsom is not likely to ever free Robert F. Kennedy’s killer from prison — nor should he, says columnist George Skelton.

Sign up for our California Politics newsletter to get the best of The Times’ state politics reporting, including full coverage of the recall election and the latest action in Sacramento.

Advertisement

Losses mount as Caldor fire rages

President Biden declared an emergency in California that will allow federal assistance for the Caldor fire, which has burned hundreds of structures and continues moving toward Nevada.

Officials say it remains highly dangerous, and thousands of weary firefighters are battling it on several fronts, but crews got a break Thursday as winds died down. However, dry conditions and low humidity will remain persistent problems.

Coronavirus outbreaks in L.A. schools increase

Advertisement

Los Angeles County recorded eight coronavirus outbreaks last week in its K-12 schools — up from three the previous week. Many of the outbreaks are tied to athletic activities or a failure to follow COVID-19 protocols.

In a sign that school-based COVID-19 safety measures are showing promise, fewer students and staff members were exposed to the coronavirus in these outbreaks.

More top coronavirus headlines

— San Diego County launches campaign to counteract misinformation about COVID-19.

Advertisement

— How to protect yourself from COVID-19 on Labor Day weekend.

— Expanded unemployment benefits are ending. Here’s where else to find help.

For more, sign up for Coronavirus Today, a special edition of The Times’ Health and Science newsletter.

Quick programming note: Today’s Headlines will be off Monday for Labor Day. We’ll be back in your inbox on Tuesday morning.

Advertisement

Our daily news podcast If you’re a fan of this newsletter, you’ll probably love our new daily podcast, “The Times,” hosted by columnist Gustavo Arellano, along with reporters from across our newsroom. Every weekday, it takes you beyond the headlines. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts and follow on Spotify.

FROM THE ARCHIVES

For years, downtown Los Angeles marked Labor Day with a parade. Some years saw elaborate productions, with thousands of marchers, floats, live bands and flags.

The 1937 parade was declared “the most demonstrative Labor Day celebration” yet, according to The Times. “A very wonderful parade and the nicest thing about Los Angeles’ celebration was that it was all peaceful and in good spirit,” then-Mayor Frank L. Shaw commented to The Times. (The history of the labor movement in Southern California was not exactly peaceful, as columnist Patt Morrison reported this week.)

See more photos from parades past here.

Advertisement

Sept. 6, 1937: About 50,000 Los Angeles area workers march in the annual Labor Day parade on Spring Street in a photo taken from Los Angeles City Hall.

(Los Angeles Times)

CALIFORNIA

— The four California Marines who died in the suicide blast while helping frantic families leave Afghanistan were young and wanted to help. Their families and their communities want you to know who they are.

— A popular surfing instructor in Santa Barbara confessed to killing his two children. He told FBI agents he had been influenced by QAnon.

— A San Fernando Valley man on Thursday admitted he set a Santa Monica restaurant on fire during a period of social unrest last year and pleaded guilty to a federal criminal charge stemming from the incident.

Advertisement

— U.S. appeals court says L.A. can’t seize and discard homeless people’s bulky property.

Support our journalism Subscribe to the Los Angeles Times.

NATION-WORLD

— A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection has requested that tech companies preserve the personal communications of hundreds of people. It’s a sweeping public demand from Congress that is rare, if not unprecedented.

— A stunned U.S. East Coast is cleaning up destruction from the remnants of Hurricane Ida, which killed at least 46 people from Maryland to New York as basement apartments suddenly filled with water, rivers and creeks swelled to record levels, and roadways turned into car-swallowing canals.

Advertisement

— An international effort is underway to evacuate members of the Afghanistan national girls’ soccer team, along with dozens of family members and soccer federation staff.

— In the nearly two months since President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated, Haiti has suffered from devastating natural disasters and constant worry over deteriorating security. The investigation into Moïse’s killing is fast fading from the public consciousness.

HOLLYWOOD AND THE ARTS

— Hayley Mills, 75, is still coming to terms with her unconventional childhood. In a new memoir, she reflects on “The Parent Trap,” kid stardom, bulimia and losing her Disney money.

— In Sally Rooney’s much anticipated new novel, the millennial darling bursts her own bubble, writes reviewer Hillary Kelly.

Advertisement

— Tiffany Haddish and Oscar Isaac on sex scenes and COVID filming for “The Card Counter.”

— Commentary: Why this bizarre email represents larger problems at MOCA.

BUSINESS

— Amazon has a solution for a potentially crippling shortage of delivery drivers: Recruit pot smokers. The company is advising its delivery partners to prominently advertise that they don’t screen applicants for marijuana use.

— Kelly Merryman, YouTube’s vice president of content partnerships, has resigned, the company confirmed Wednesday. Merryman was seen as a key player in fostering relationships with major TV networks and studios.

Advertisement

SPORTS

— The Dodgers completed a three-game sweep of the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves with a 4-3 come-from-behind victory Wednesday night. It’s the first time the defending World Series-champion team has held first place in the National League West since April 28. This weekend’s series kicks off a frantic final month in which the Dodgers and Giants could reclaim the title of baseball’s best rivalry.

— El Salvador’s national team, long an afterthought outside Central America, will open the final round of World Cup qualifying Thursday against the U.S. And it’s gotten there by moving into that space between nationalities, with more than a quarter of its players coming from the U.S.

Free online games Get our free daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and arcade games in our new game center at latimes.com/games .

OPINION

— There’s no acceptable reason for the L.A. City Council to triple the size of the current no-protest zone around an official’s home, the editorial board writes.

Advertisement

— Op-Ed: People of color are dying from traffic violence at a much higher rate. Here’s why.

ONLY IN L.A.

It’s easy to find USC and UCLA fans in Southern California, but where can proud Ohio State, Clemson, Florida or Alabama fans go to watch games in the Los Angeles area with like-minded sports expats? Look no further than the Los Angeles Times’ Ultimate SoCal college football sports bar guide.

Today’s newsletter was curated by Seth Liss and Laura Blasey. Comments or ideas? Email us at headlines@latimes.com.