Use our ultimate college football bars guide to find where you can watch games with your tribe.
Ultimate SoCal college football sports bar guide: Find out where to watch your team

By Eduardo Gonzalez
J. Brady McColloughEthan SandsEthan Sears
It’s easy to find USC and UCLA fans in Southern California, but where can proud Ohio State, Clemson, Florida or Alabama fans go to watch games in the Los Angeles area with like-minded sports expats?

Look no further than the Los Angeles Times’ Ultimate SoCal college football sports bar guide.

If you’re an alum or fan of teams from the Power Five conferences — the ACC and ally Notre Dame, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC — this guide will lead you to your tribe. No longer will you be the only person cheering and clapping at the bar when Alabama scores a touchdown or walk into a bar wearing Michigan blue and only seeing others decked out in Ohio State gear.

Find your home away from home on game day.

If you know a bar that regularly hosts fans of a Power 5 team that has not been included in this list, tell us about it here. We plan to update this guide regularly throughout the season. And check back Sept. 9 for out ultimate SoCal NFL sports bar guide.

The Naughty Pig

West Hollywood Alabama
By J. Brady McCollough
Fans of the Crimson Tide can roll, baby, roll onto the Sunset Strip to the Naughty Pig on Saturday afternoons to watch Nick Saban’s dynastic juggernaut blow away another hapless opponent and then party into the wee hours. The spot features an outside cheering section with tables and chairs and canopies with a speaker on the Alabama game.
Barney's Beanery (Santa Monica)

Santa Monica Arizona
By J. Brady McCollough
Historic Route 66 barrels right through Arizona, so Barney’s Beanery, with decorations themed around this slice of Americana, is a natural spot for Wildcats fans to take in the first season of the Jedd Fisch era. Being able to walk a few blocks to Palisades Park is a great bonus.
Q’s Billiard Club

Arizona
By J. Brady McCollough
For Arizona fans based on the Westside, Q’s is the meet-up spot. Delicious greasy pub fare and a full bar help with the emotional roller coaster of being a Wildcats fan. There is minimal outside seating at the entrance, but the first floor, with tons of TVs, is airy.
American Junkie

Hermosa Beach Arizona State
By J. Brady McCollough
Located right by the (Herm)osa Beach Pier, it’s only natural that fans of Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards and the Sun Devils would meet up here with their “forks up,” ready to eat. This spot is perfect for today’s watch scenario with plenty of outdoor seating and an airy vibe.
The Shelby

Beverly Grove Arizona State
By J. Brady McCollough
This Beverly Grove spot may seem a bit upscale for notorious partiers like the Sun Devils, but it has worked out so far. Arizona State fans gathered throughout the 2019 season here and there should be high hopes for 2021 with quarterback Jayden Daniels returning for year three.
Big Wangs

North Hollywood Arkansas
By J. Brady McCollough
Where “Big Wangs” meets “Woooooooo! Pig sooie!” is the place Arkansas Razorbacks fans in Los Angeles absolutely belong. Any fan of the Hogs can get down with going to town on some chicken wings.
33 Taps Silver Lake

Silver Lake Auburn
By J. Brady McCollough
Traditionally Auburn fans trend more Southern-style preppy than West Coast hipster, but the Tigers have made themselves at home in Silver Lake at 33 Taps anyway. The gastropub features high-end pub fare and 30-plus brews on tap plus a room full of big-screen TVs for the “War Eagle” contingent.
The Naughty Pig

West Hollywood Baylor
By J. Brady McCollough
Of all the places for Baylor fans to congregate in Los Angeles, this lively spot in the heart of the Sunset Strip is one of the more surprising locales to find supporters of the private Baptist university in Waco, Texas. But, as it turns out, Baylor Bears know how to get down, and they can only hope for a happier party in year two of the Dave Aranda era this fall.
Little Bar

Mid-Wilshire Boston College
By J. Brady McCollough
More Info

28 WEST SPORTS BAR

Alhambra California
By J. Brady McCollough
Cal fans looking for their breakthrough season under encouraging head coach Justin Wilcox can come together at this Alhambra neighborhood spot known for live music, plenty of beer on tap and, of course, football games spread across TVs.
Busby's West

California
By J. Brady McCollough
Busby’s West may be known for its raucous Oklahoma Sooner parties, but the Cal-Berkeley faithful have made themselves known as well and feel right at home. Busby’s features a dark dive feel inside but has a patio with big and small TVs to accommodate all.
The Shelby

Beverly Grove Clemson
By J. Brady McCollough
This Beverly Grove spot may seem a bit upscale for wild and raucous Clemson Tigers fans, but it has worked out so far. Clemson folks gathered throughout the 2019 season here, and there should be high hopes for 2021 with Southern California’s own D.J. Uiagalelei moving the Tigers’ offense.
O’Brien’s Irish Pub

Santa Monica Clemson
By J. Brady McCollough
O’Brien’s in mid-city Santa Monica is a spunky neighborhood pub known for hosting UFC fight watches and New York Giants parties, but word is they go out of their way to make Wilshire feel like Clemson, S.C., on Saturday afternoons. Tigers fans should expect a rowdy contingent of Ole Miss fans hanging around, too.
Read All Read Less
The Parlor

Fairfax Clemson
By J. Brady McCollough
Branding itself as “L.A.'s favorite sports bar,” this Hollywood haunt features 50-plus TVs and an outdoor patio with fire pits. It’s the perfect place to safely breathe in the fresh air of a new stud quarterback at Clemson, Southern California’s own DJ Uiagalelei of St. John Bosco.
Grunions Sports Bar and Grill

Manhattan Beach Colorado
By J. Brady McCollough
A “hidden treasure” with a neighborhood vibe in the heart of Manhattan Beach, this is the spot where Colorado fans can long for the glory days of Kordell Stewart, Rashaan Salaam and Michael Westbrook. Grunions features a large patio and delicious pub fare. Buffs fans are likely to run into their former Big 12 brethren from Kansas here.
Read All Read Less
Rush Street

Duke
By J. Brady McCollough
We know that Rush Street hosts Duke basketball game watches, so it’s natural to assume the Blue Devils fans take in football, too. It shouldn’t be a surprise that Northwestern, Vanderbilt and Duke fans chose the same Saturday hangout.
Rocco's Tavern

Studio City Florida
By J. Brady McCollough
Gators who have settled around the allure of Hollywood can quickly get up to Rocco’s Tavern in Studio City to find their blue and orange brothers and sisters. Rocco’s is a local sports bar with a menu focused on Italian classics.
The Brixton

Florida
By J. Brady McCollough
Patrons strolling into the Brixton on a breezy fall Saturday afternoon in Santa Monica can quickly become “gator bait” with the rowdy Florida contingent carrying on. The Brixton is known for a stylish atmosphere and craft cocktails, and appears to have patio space for those wanting an outside watch.
Read All Read Less
Trophy Wife

Florida State
By J. Brady McCollough
This laid-back Silver Lake spot is a perfect place to toast the Florida State football glory days of Bobby Bowden and hope that Mike Norvell can right the ship.
Brennan's

Florida State
By J. Brady McCollough
Westside Seminoles can head over to Brennan’s, which has a massive outdoor area and well-regarded bar food. The only issue is you’ll have to share the space with “Bucknuts” from Ohio State, so beware.
Jalapeño Pete's

Studio City Florida State
By J. Brady McCollough
Nothing makes Florida State fans want to “tomahawk chop” more than combining Seminoles football and Mexican food. Jalapeño Pete’s has generous outside seating too.
Hermosa Saloon

Hermosa Beach Georgia
By J. Brady McCollough
Southern California “Dawgs” can bark as loud as they want at this rustic neighborhood pub in Hermosa Beach. Georgia fans who make the trip to the South Bay are welcomed with a great spread of food and TVs. The bar can do a lot for Bulldogs fans, but it can’t help Kirby Smart pick the right starting quarterback.
Read All Read Less
Q’s Billiard Club

Georgia Tech
By J. Brady McCollough
Georgia Tech fans took in the 2018 season at Q’s Billiard Club. There is minimal outside seating at the entrance, but the first floor, with tons of TVs, is airy. The bar food is perfectly greasy for emotional eating.
Rush Street

Georgia Tech
By J. Brady McCollough
Fans of the Ramblin’ Wreck can find kindred souls at Rush Street, which also hosts Vanderbilt, Northwestern and Texas Christian fans on Saturdays. Rush Street appears to have taken over from Q’s as the Georgia Tech alumni watch location.
Baja Sharkeez

Hermosa Beach Illinois
By J. Brady McCollough
The Fighting Illini enter year one of the Bret Bielema era looking for some spice after sleepy Lovie Smith, and Baja Sharkeez by the Hermosa Beach Pier is just the place with Mexican fare and refreshing margaritas. Beware of those hungry Pat Fitzgerald-like Northwestern sharks in the nearby water, though.
Read All Read Less
The Parlor

Fairfax Indiana
By J. Brady McCollough
Branding itself as “L.A.'s favorite sports bar,” this Hollywood haunt features 50-plus TVs and an outdoor patio with fire pits. Currently at 50% capacity indoor and outdoor, it’s the perfect place to safely take in the Indiana football program’s growing ambition under head coach Tom Allen while wearing ridiculous candy-striped pants.
Read All Read Less
Barney's Beanery (Santa Monica)

Santa Monica Iowa
By J. Brady McCollough
Historic Route 66 doesn’t go through Iowa, but it feels like it should, right? Iowa fans made up for this mistake by selecting Barney’s Beanery, with Route 66-themed decorations, as its game watch location. Hawkeyes can rediscover their heartland roots in Santa Monica just blocks from dreamy Palisades Park.
Read All Read Less
The Longboard Restaurant and Pub

Iowa
By J. Brady McCollough
Nothing goes together like lobster and Iowa Hawkeye football, so it’s a good thing they come together every fall Saturday in Orange County at Longboard, one of the oldest establishments in Huntington Beach. These lobsters must love running the ball to set up a bootleg pass to the tight end and matriculating down the field.
Read All Read Less
The Parlor

Fairfax Iowa State
By J. Brady McCollough
Branding itself as “L.A.'s favorite sports bar,” this Hollywood haunt features more than 50 TVs and an outdoor patio with fire pits. Currently at 50% capacity indoors and outdoors, it’s the perfect place to safely take in the Iowa State football program’s growing ambition under head coach Matt Campbell. Odds are, you’ll run into Kansas State and West Virginia fans, too.
Read All Read Less
Grunions Sports Bar and Grill

Manhattan Beach Kansas
By J. Brady McCollough
A “hidden treasure” with a neighborhood vibe in the heart of Manhattan Beach, this is the spot where Kansas fans can count down the days until basketball season and long for the glory days of Mark Mangino, Todd Reesing and Aqib Talib. Grunions features a large patio and delicious pub fare.
Baja Sharkeez (Huntington Beach)

Huntington Beach Kansas
By J. Brady McCollough
Orange County Jayhawks can happily get together and sing the “Rock Chalk” chant at the Huntington Beach location of this local chain over Mexican food and margaritas.
The Parlor

Fairfax Kansas State
By J. Brady McCollough
Branding itself as “L.A.'s favorite sports bar,” this Hollywood haunt features 50+ TVs and an outdoor patio with fire pits. Currently at 50% capacity indoor and outdoor, it’s the perfect place for “EMAW” (Every Man A Wildcat) fever to takeover. Odds are, you’ll run into Iowa State and West Virginia fans, too.
Read All Read Less
The Parlor

Fairfax Kentucky
By J. Brady McCollough
Branding itself as “L.A.'s favorite sports bar,” this Hollywood haunt features more than 50 TVs and an outdoor patio with fire pits. Currently at 50% capacity indoor and outdoor, it’s the perfect place to safely take in the Kentucky football program’s growing ambition under head coach Mark Stoops while also dreaming about basketball season.
Read All Read Less
Hyperion Public

Silver Lake LSU
By J. Brady McCollough
The Bayou Bengals of Southern California have such passion for their school that they need three legitimate watch spots on Saturdays, the first of which is this country-chic cocktail bar.
Torrance Tavern

Torrance LSU
By J. Brady McCollough
South Bay Tigers meet up at this “casual, unpretentious, friendly neighborhood bar” in Torrance, not too far from Ed Orgeron’s old stomping grounds from his time as a beloved assistant coach at USC.
Jameson's Pub

LSU
By J. Brady McCollough
This Irish pub in the heart of the bustling Ocean Park neighborhood welcomes LSU fans with a spacious area and plenty of delicious prime rib.
The Garage on Motor Ave

Palms Louisville
By J. Brady McCollough
Longing for the Louisville glory days of Howard Schnellenberger and Bobby Petrino? The Garage, located near the heart of West L.A.'s Interstate 10 corridor, is the spot to dream of one day taking over the ACC. With plentiful airy seating, there’s no better way to enjoy a fall Saturday in 2021, so grab a seat and order up a Bloody Mary. EJ Malloy’s in Long Beach, another Louisville spot, has closed.
Read All Read Less
The Garage on Motor Ave

Palms Maryland
By J. Brady McCollough
Longing for the Maryland football glory days of Ralph Friedgen and the Atlantic Coast Conference? The Garage, located near the heart of West L.A.'s Interstate 10 corridor, is the spot to dream of one day taking over the Big Ten’s East Division. With plentiful airy seating, there’s no better way to enjoy a fall Saturday in 2021.
Read All Read Less
Barney's Beanery (West Hollywood)

West Hollywood Miami
By J. Brady McCollough
Leave it to the Miami fans to find a flashy locale like West Hollywood for their game watch. But Barney’s Beanery isn’t exactly the Fountainebleau Hotel on South Beach, with its Route 66 decor and Americana vibes.
17th Street Grill

Miami
By J. Brady McCollough
For the entire 2019 season, Hurricanes fans gathered at this friendly watering hole in Tustin. Apparently they even hosted an Independence Bowl game watch party, which shows the group’s Miami devotion. They’re hoping for much more this season with quarterback D’Eriq King back to lead the offense.
First Draft Taproom and Kitchen

Downtown L.A. Michigan
By J. Brady McCollough
Not a traditional sports bar by any stretch of the imagination, this shrine to suds is a light and airy spot to debate the merit of Jim Harbaugh’s coaching decisions or style of khakis — pleat or no pleat? This spot, which hosted Michigan game watches in 2019, will offer high-end pub fare, but it would be worth calling ahead to make sure these maize-and-blue gatherings are still going strong in 2021.
Read All Read Less
Q’s Billiard Club

Michigan
By J. Brady McCollough
For Michigan fans based on the Westside, Q’s is the traditional spot for communal Wolverine suffering, featuring a room on the second floor with a big screen, plus smaller TVs for other games. Delicious greasy pub fare and a full bar help with the emotional roller coaster that often begins bright and early at 9 a.m. There is minimal outside seating at the entrance, but the first floor, with tons of TVs, is airy.
Read All Read Less
The Parlor

Fairfax Michigan
By J. Brady McCollough
Branding itself as “L.A.'s favorite sports bar,” this Hollywood haunt features 50-plus TVs and an outdoor patio with fire pits. It’s the perfect place to safely breathe in the fresh air that comes with Jim Harbaugh’s seventh chance to get it right at his alma mater.
Big Wangs

North Hollywood Michigan State
By J. Brady McCollough
Big Wangs’ logo is a buff chicken with a tattoo, an image befitting a spot that boasts having the most HDTVs in Los Angeles — and one of the homes for Michigan State game watch parties. To cope with their status as “Little Brother” to underachieving Michigan, the Spartans are comfortable puffing out their chest. Hey, after Michigan State knocked off the Wolverines in 2020, it appears there’s nothing chicken about new coach Mel Tucker.
Read All Read Less
Tony P's Dockside Grill

Marina del Rey Michigan State
By J. Brady McCollough
Situated on the marina just down the street from the Ritz-Carlton, Tony P’s can make Michigan State fans feel accomplished regardless of the results on Saturdays. Known for surf-and-turf varieties, the place actually has an adequate sports watch setup, too.
Tom’s Watch Bar

Downtown L.A. Michigan State
By J. Brady McCollough
Located downtown in L.A. Live with a giant wall devoted to big-screen gluttony, Tom’s Watch Bar is the place for Spartans to saddle up for some beer, grub and football.
Robin Hood British Pub

Minnesota
By J. Brady McCollough
So far in PJ Fleck’s tenure as Minnesota’s head coach, he’s done a pretty good job of robbing the rich to feed the poor — take the Golden Gophers’ amazing run in 2019 that included an upset win over Penn State. This can be easily celebrated again and again at the Robin Hood British Pub in Sherman Oaks, where Ski-U-Mah is all the rage.
Read All Read Less
The Parlor

Fairfax Mississippi State
By J. Brady McCollough
Branding itself as “L.A.'s favorite sports bar,” this Hollywood haunt features 50+ TVs and an outdoor patio with fire pits. Currently at 50% capacity indoor and outdoor, it’s the perfect place to cheer for Mike Leach’s “Air Raid” now residing in Starkville. To be honest, we’re at about 50% confidence on this location, so please do a little recon.
Read All Read Less
Barney’s Beanery (Westwood)

Westwood Missouri
By J. Brady McCollough
The Mizzou faithful meet in a collegial environment just down the street from UCLA in Westwood. Barney’s Beanery is a local chain that appeals to fan bases at locations across Los Angeles with Route 66-themed decorative nostalgia and classic pub fare.
Danny K's Billiards & Sports Bar

Nebraska
By J. Brady McCollough
Nebraska football has been so painful to watch since the Cornhuskers joined the Big Ten that it must be nice to be able to play some pool as a distraction. Danny K’s is the perfect Orange County Husker haunt for tough times.
Slater’s 50/50

Pasadena North Carolina
By J. Brady McCollough
Several North Carolina bars — Bru Haus in Santa Monica and Crack Shack in Pasadena — have permanently closed with the pandemic. Brutal. But Slater’s 50/50 has hosted North Carolina watches in the past and hopefully will give the Tar Heels a place to cheer on Mack Brown’s upstart football team.
Turnbull's Tavern

Whittier Notre Dame
By J. Brady McCollough
There’s a massive outdoor space waiting for COVID-conscious Fighting Irish fans at this relaxed watch spot in Whittier.
Sonny McLean's

Westlake Notre Dame
By J. Brady McCollough
This vibrant northeast Santa Monica Irish pub with a Boston sports flavor blends neighborhood locals with die-hard Notre Dame Fighting Irish fans. Sonny McLean’s has high-end bar food options and lots of TVs, plus an outdoor space in the back.
Patrick Molloy's Sports Pub

Hermosa Beach Notre Dame
By J. Brady McCollough
There’s no better place to wear green than Patrick Molloy’s, an Irish pub right by the Hermosa Beach Pier.
Rush Street

Northwestern
By J. Brady McCollough
If you’re looking for Windy City vibes in Los Angeles, Rush Street is your spot. So it’s no coincidence that Northwestern, which has gone far out of its way to brand itself “Chicago’s Big Ten team,” has picked the spot for its football watch parties. The restaurant features many TVs and don’t be surprised to see Cubs and White Sox games alongside the Wildcats.
Read All Read Less
The 513

North Hollywood Ohio State
By J. Brady McCollough
Notorious for the largest weekly gathering of “Bucknuts” in Southern California, the 513 is so devoted to Ohio culture it advertises its “Cincinnati chili.”
Brennan's

Ohio State
By J. Brady McCollough
Westside Buckeyes who don’t want to fight the traffic to get to the 513 can head over to Brennan’s, which has a massive outdoor area and well-regarded bar food. It’s also known for turtle races, and since Ohio State has usually secured the game by halftime these days, some extra entertainment is always welcome.
Read All Read Less
Busby's West

Oklahoma
By J. Brady McCollough
Busby’s plays host to a number of fan bases on Saturdays and Sundays, but the spot has become synonymous with the boisterous “Boomer Sooner” crowd. Busby’s has a dark dive feel inside but has a nice patio with big and small TVs just right for the COVID-19 era.
Sonny McLean's

Westlake Oklahoma State
By J. Brady McCollough
Less than a mile from where the Sooners congregate on Saturdays, you can find proud “Pokes” fans rooting on their Cowboys — guns up! — at this vibrant northeast Santa Monica neighborhood pub. Sonny McLean’s has high-end bar food options and lots of TVs plus an outdoor space in the back.
Cruisers Pizza Bar Grill

Newport Beach Oklahoma State
By J. Brady McCollough
The Oklahoma State Orange County alumni group has thrown several “Bedlam at the Beach” bashes in honor of the annual rivalry showdown with Oklahoma.
O’Brien’s Irish Pub

Santa Monica Ole Miss
By J. Brady McCollough
Hotty toddy, gosh almighty, where the heck can Ole Miss Rebels fans watch the game? O’Brien’s in mid-city Santa Monica is a spunky neighborhood pub known for hosting UFC fight watches and New York Giants parties, but word is they go out of their way to make Wilshire feel like “the Grove” back in Oxford, Miss.
Read All Read Less
R Bar

Oregon
By J. Brady McCollough
This sports bar and gastropub located in downtown Long Beach has become a frequent haunt of Ducks in the area. It features traditional tavern fare and tons of big TVs.
Busby's West

Oregon
By J. Brady McCollough
Busby’s West may be known for its raucous Oklahoma Sooner parties, but the Oregon faithful have made themselves known as well and feel right at home. Busby’s features a dark dive feel inside but has a patio with big and small TVs to accommodate all.
Signature Sports Bar

Oregon State
By J. Brady McCollough
Orange County Beavers fans have a real treat in the Signature Sports Bar, where they can recall the glory days of Dennis Erickson, Chad Johnson and Steven Jackson. This neighborhood spot, tucked away in a strip mall, features pub fare and lots of TVs so Oregon State fans can check on action around the country, too.
Read All Read Less
Britannia Pub

Santa Monica Penn State
By J. Brady McCollough
It’s unclear what Penn State and Brits have in common beyond the original founding of Pennsylvania by English writer and good Quaker William Penn, but Britannia Pub is definitely the spot for Nittany Lions fans to congregate in their timeless navy and white jerseys. It’s right off the Third Street Promenade, so Penn State folks can make a day of it beyond whatever James Franklin’s boys have in store for them.
Read All Read Less
The Parlor

Fairfax Penn State
By J. Brady McCollough
Branding itself as “L.A.'s favorite sports bar,” this Hollywood haunt features 50-plus TVs and an outdoor patio with fire pits. It’s the perfect place to safely take in a classic Penn State “White Out” night game this fall.
Iron City Tavern

San Pedro Pittsburgh
By J. Brady McCollough
This couldn’t be more perfect — that Pitt fans selected a dive in far-south San Pedro to be their game watch because it’s called the Iron City Tavern. We’d call ahead just in case this is too good to be true.
The Parlor

Fairfax Purdue
By J. Brady McCollough
Branding itself as “L.A.'s favorite sports bar,” this Hollywood haunt features 50+ TVs and an outdoor patio with fire pits. Currently at 50% capacity indoor and outdoor, the only potential downside for Boilermakers is that the Parlor also hosts Indiana watch parties. Of course, in that way, it isn’t so different than the neighborhood pub in Fort Wayne.
Read All Read Less
Tower 12

Hermosa Beach Purdue
By J. Brady McCollough
Tower 12 offers a relaxed, vintage South Bay vibe to Purdue fans who want to roll down memory lane and reminisce about the well-executed transition from the bruising Boilermaker football of All-America fullback Mike Alstott to Joe Tiller’s spread offense defined by the passing of Drew Brees and Kyle Orton.
Read All Read Less
Busby's West

Rutgers
By J. Brady McCollough
Busby’s West may be known for its raucous Oklahoma Sooner parties, but supporters of the State University of New Jersey are more than welcome, too. Busby’s has a dark dive feel inside but has a nice patio area with big and smaller screens for those who want some air to go with their watch parties.
The Garage on Motor

Palms South Carolina
By J. Brady McCollough
Longing for the South Carolina football glory days of Lou Holtz and Steve Spurrier, where the Gamecocks could count on a New Year’s Day bowl berth in Central Florida? The Garage, near the heart of West L.A.'s Interstate 10 corridor, is the spot to dream of one day taking over the SEC. With plentiful airy seating, there’s no better way to enjoy a fall Saturday in 2021, so grab a seat and order up a Bloody Mary.
Read All Read Less
Brennan's

Stanford
By J. Brady McCollough
Brennan’s has a massive outdoor area and well-regarded bar food. It’s also known for turtle races, which makes this a good match since we know Stanford fans are quirky like that. Warning Cardinal: Don’t be surprised if you have to share the space with “Bucknuts” from Ohio State.
The Parlor

Fairfax Syracuse
By J. Brady McCollough
Branding itself as “L.A.'s favorite sports bar,” this Hollywood haunt features more than 50 TVs and an outdoor patio with fire pits. Currently at 50% capacity indoors and outdoors, it’s the perfect place to safely root for the Orange during football and basketball season. Odds are, you’ll run into a bunch of other fan bases, too.
Read All Read Less
Q’s Billiard Club

Tennessee
By J. Brady McCollough
For Tennessee fans in L.A., Q’s is the traditional spot for communal Volunteer suffering, with delicious greasy pub fare and a full bar. There is minimal outside seating at the entrance, but the first floor, with tons of TVs, is airy. Beware of sad Michigan fans exiting the building early in the afternoon.
Read All Read Less
Rush Street

TCU
By J. Brady McCollough
Rush Street is a Chicago-themed sports bar but it’s gladly made room for TCU fans the last few years. Maybe it’s because their colors blend right in with Northwestern fans who call the bar home, too?
Muldoon’s Irish Pub

Newport Beach TCU
By J. Brady McCollough
Horned Frogs in Orange County don’t have to look far to join their brethren in purple, who are starved for Gary Patterson to get TCU back into championship contention. Hey, even if that doesn’t happen, they can enjoy some corned beef and cabbage at Muldoon’s.
El Tejano

North Hollywood Texas
By J. Brady McCollough
More Info

First Draft Taproom and Kitchen

Downtown L.A. Texas A&M
By J. Brady McCollough
Not a traditional sports bar by any stretch of the imagination, this shrine to suds is a light and airy spot for Aggies to diss on their archnemesis and soon-to-be conference rival Texas. First Draft, which hosted Texas A&M game watches in 2019, will offer high-end pub fare and plenty of beers on tap.
Read All Read Less
Rush Street

Texas A&M
By J. Brady McCollough
Texas A&M and Vanderbilt fans don’t share much in common, but they can share Rush Street without any animosity, since they’ve only played three times since the Aggies joined the SEC.
Jalapeño Pete's

Studio City Texas A&M
By J. Brady McCollough
Nothing makes Texas A&M fans yell louder than combining Aggie football and Mexican food that reminds them of home. Jalapeño Pete’s has generous outside seating too.
Garf’s Sports Lounge

Costa Mesa Texas Tech
By J. Brady McCollough
More Info

Boomtown Brewery

UCLA
By J. Brady McCollough
If you’re in downtown L.A. on a fall Saturday and need to find a place to cheer on the Bruins, Boomtown Brewery has become the go-to spot. It’s great for big events, especially if you love craft beer and brewpub fare.
Bar Celona

Pasadena UCLA
By J. Brady McCollough
Can’t make it all the way to the Rose Bowl for the Bruins’ game? Run out of gas on the way? This Old Town Pasadena tapas bar is known for hosting fun UCLA game watch parties.
Standard Station Sports Bar & Grill

El Segundo UCLA
By J. Brady McCollough
UCLA fans in the USC-dominated South Bay have found their eight clap haven at Standard Station, which features a full bar, traditional bar eats and plenty of TVs.
Public School 213

Downtown L.A. USC
By J. Brady McCollough
If you don’t want to hit the Coliseum or are looking for a spot to watch when the Trojans hit the road, this downtown gastropub has been known to attract a loyal flock from Troy.
Dublin’s Irish Whiskey Pub

Downtown L.A. USC
By J. Brady McCollough
Dublin’s is another downtown spot to take in the Trojans, featuring a lively vibe and tons of TVs. Drown out your Clay Helton sorrows with a glass of Jameson neat.
901 Bar & Grill

University Park USC
By J. Brady McCollough
This classic campus haunt is the easiest place to find cardinal and gold on game day. Drink cheaply and plentifully while debating whether Reggie Bush should get his Heisman back.
Barney's Beanery (Burbank)

Burbank Utah
By J. Brady McCollough
The Southern California Utes co-mingle with Washington State fans at this location of the local chain which features a theater-style big screen and the usual Route 66-themed decor.
Rush Street

Vanderbilt
By J. Brady McCollough
It will come as no surprise that when Vanderbilt football fans were trying to figure out a game watch location, they just went with wherever Northwestern fans watch the game. Rush Street is a Chicago-themed bar and restaurant.
The Nickel Mine

Sawtelle Virginia
By J. Brady McCollough
This hip sports bar in West L.A. has a big, airy space and tons of TVs and several big screens. Cavaliers fans are lucky to call this place home.
Q’s Billiard Club

Virginia
By J. Brady McCollough
Not too far from the Nickel Mine in West L.A., Q’s is another quality spot for communal Cavalier suffering, with delicious greasy pub fare and a full bar. There is minimal outside seating at the entrance, but the first floor, with tons of TVs, is airy. Beware of sad Michigan fans exiting the building early in the afternoon.
Read All Read Less
Elbow Room

Hollywood Virginia Tech
By J. Brady McCollough
On Saturdays the Hokies mingle in Hollywood at this lively classic Cahuenga Boulevard spot with tons of TVs and an airy open layout that should work well for COVID-19-conscious fans. The bar food is top-notch and the service doesn’t get much better.
Baja Sharkeez (Huntington Beach)

Huntington Beach Virginia Tech
By J. Brady McCollough
Orange County Hokies can find their crew at Baja Sharkeez, a local chain of sports bars that takes pride in its Mexican food and margaritas.
The Garage on Motor

Palms Wake Forest
By J. Brady McCollough
Longing for the Wake Forest football glory days of Jim Grobe’s famed Orange Bowl team? The Garage, near the heart of West L.A.'s Interstate 10 corridor, is the spot to dream of one day taking over the ACC once again. With plentiful airy seating, there’s no better way to enjoy a fall Saturday in 2021, so grab a seat and order up a Bloody Mary.
Read All Read Less
Barney's Beanery (Pasadena)

Pasadena Washington
By J. Brady McCollough
It’s easy to dream big for Huskies fans who want another trip to the Rose Bowl at the Route-66-themed bar right down the road from the “Granddaddy of Them All” in Pasadena.
Baja Sharkeez

Manhattan Beach Washington
By J. Brady McCollough
Huskies in the South Bay can depend on a spirited game watch at Baja Sharkeez, a local chain known for its Mexican food and margaritas. After making the College Football Playoff in 2016, Washington has been in need of a little spice.
Silky Sullivan's Restaurant & Irish Pub

Fountain Valley Washington
By J. Brady McCollough
Orange County “Dawg Pound” members have their spot at Silky Sullivan’s, a neighborhood pub with lots of TVs and traditional Irish pub fare.
Barney's Beanery (Burbank)

Burbank Washington State
By J. Brady McCollough
While the rival Huskies visit the Barney’s Beanery in Pasadena, Washington State fans take to the Burbank location, where a large theater-style screen brings them their beloved Cougars.
The Parlor

Fairfax West Virginia
By J. Brady McCollough
Branding itself as “L.A.'s favorite sports bar,” this Hollywood haunt features 50+ TVs and an outdoor patio with fire pits. Currently at 50% capacity indoor and outdoor, it’s the perfect place to safely root for the Mountaineers — and eventual admission into the ACC. Odds are, you’ll run into Big 12 brethren from Iowa State and Kansas State, too.
Read All Read Less
Underground Pub & Grill

Hermosa Beach Wisconsin
By J. Brady McCollough
This friendly neighborhood bar has emerged as the hangout for Wisconsin fans who eagerly await the Badgers’ next visit to the L.A. area for the Rose Bowl. It’s happened so often since the mid-1990s that it feels like Bucky’s birthright.
Original Pizza Sports Bar & Grill

Wisconsin
By J. Brady McCollough
Nestled between John Wayne Airport and UC Irvine, this Wisconsin hotspot is exactly as advertised: pizza, sports, beer — and, of course, Badgers.
