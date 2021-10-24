Today’s Headlines: Torrential rainfall further damages fire-ravaged areas in Northern California

Here are the stories you shouldn’t miss today:

TOP STORIES

Heavy rain unleashes mud, debris flows in Northern California areas burned by wildfire

Bomb cyclone. Rivers of rain. Emergency response officials have been bracing all week for the worst days of the storm — and it finally arrived late Saturday evening. By Sunday morning, the torrential rainfall had shut down at least one critical highway as mud, rocks and unshackled debris flushed down denuded hillsides.

Flash flood warnings for both the Dixie and Caldor regions were in effect until 3 a.m. Monday. More than a foot of rain could fall in the Sierra Nevada, with up to 3 feet of snow possible at higher elevations through Tuesday.

Advertisement

In Southern California there were scattered showers through the weekend, with more on the way Monday.

Newsletter Must-read stories from the L.A. Times Get all the day's most vital news with our Today's Headlines newsletter, sent every weekday morning. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Experts predict the legal fallout from the Alec Baldwin prop gun shooting

The shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on a New Mexico film set could have far-reaching legal ramifications, experts said — not only for the companies involved but also for individuals, including star and producer Alec Baldwin.

Hutchins was killed and director Joel Souza injured Thursday by a gun that Baldwin discharged during the filming of “Rust.”

More coverage of the shooting

— ‘Rust’ gaffer publicly blames armorer, producers for ‘negligence’ that led to Halyna Hutchins’ death.

— This ‘Rust’ scene led to the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

— A petition to ban the use of real firearms on film sets circulates after ‘Rust’ tragedy.

— The outrage and disbelief over the death of “Rust” cinematographer Halyna Hutchins have many in the Hollywood production community talking about one man at the center of the tragedy: first assistant director Dave Halls.

— Hours before actor Alec Baldwin fatally shot a cinematographer with a prop gun on the New Mexico set of “Rust,” a half-dozen camera crew workers walked off the set to protest working conditions.

— More coverage of the ‘Rust’ set tragedy.



San Diego scientists work on a vaccine against all coronaviruses. Yes, all of them

SARS. MERS. COVID-19. Coronaviruses caused all three diseases, and scientists are betting other members of this viral family will cause new outbreaks.

But what if a single vaccine worked against all coronaviruses — past, present and future?

Erica Ollmann Saphire, president of the La Jolla Institute for Immunology, received a $2.6-million grant from the National Institutes of Health to develop a so-called pan-coronavirus vaccine.

More top coronavirus headlines

— Arellano: What In-N-Out’s vaccine standoff reveals about the California dream.

— A 64-year-old man was arrested after he drove his Jeep Wrangler into a crowd of people protesting vaccine mandates in Palmdale.

— It’s OK to mix and match COVID-19 booster shoots. Which one should I get?

For more, sign up for Coronavirus Today, a special edition of The Times’ Health and Science newsletter.

Vanessa Bryant recounts dealing with ‘callous’ L.A. County on day Kobe and Gianna died

The case between Bryant and L.A. County has intensified in recent weeks. Bryant’s legal team is trying to compel the depositions of Sheriff Alex Villanueva and L.A. County Fire Chief Daryl Osby. Meanwhile, county lawyers are seeking to force the widow to undergo an independent medical examination in advance of a trial.

Dave Roberts ‘expecting, hoping’ he can work out contract extension with Dodgers

The Dodgers’ season-ending loss in Game 6 of the National League Championship Series against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday potentially signaled the end of an era.

Five prominent contributors are scheduled to hit free agency once the World Series is over. The players’ long-term futures will be decided during the offseason. The manager’s might be too.

— Plaschke: Grueling season and injured cornerstones left Dodgers too beat to reach World Series.

— Hernández: Dodgers’ postseason pitching experiment was the Bill Buckner of strategies.

— More Dodgers coverage

Our daily news podcast If you’re a fan of this newsletter, you’ll probably love our new daily podcast, “The Times,” hosted by columnist Gustavo Arellano, along with reporters from across our newsroom. Every weekday, it takes you beyond the headlines. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts and follow on Spotify.

OUR MUST-READS FROM THE WEEKEND

— Will those responsible for O.C. oil spill pay for the damage? It could be a battle.

— A six-figure side hustle with no overhead? Research is the key.

— Ditching meat? Where to find alternative proteins at fast-casual restaurants.

— Facebook dithered in curbing divisive user content in India

— Op-Ed: Finding comfort, and a home, in 64 square feet

— Op-Ed: Rampant online cheating is the dark side of remote learning

FROM THE ARCHIVES

On Oct. 25, 1928, Edward Doheny, an oilman from California, paid $100,000 to Albert B. Fall, who served as secretary of the Interior in President Harding’s Cabinet. Doheny wanted wanted Fall to grant his firm a valuable oil lease in the Elk Hills naval oil reserve in California. It was the first conviction for a felony by a Cabinet officer in history, and the first in any criminal case growing out of the oil scandals of the Harding administration.

(An abstract of an article that was on the front page of The Los Angeles Times on October 26, 1929. )

CALIFORNIA

— Shyong: History forgot the 1871 Los Angeles Chinese massacre, but we’ve all been shaped by its violence.

— Will those responsible for O.C. oil spill pay for the damage? It could be a battle.

— In the wake of California wildfires, upward of 10,000 sequoia trees weakened by fires, drought, disease or age must be removed, work that will keep a nearby highway closed to visitors who seek to see the world’s two largest sequoia trees.

— A magnitude 3.6 earthquake was reported Sunday morning less than a mile from downtown Los Angeles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Support our journalism Subscribe to the Los Angeles Times.

NATION-WORLD

— McManus: Why is Trump running for president again? To stay out of jail.

— Biden hosts budget talks in Delaware with Schumer, Manchin, who appears onboard.

— As the once-a-decade redistricting process kicks into high gear, North Carolina is one of at least three states where Republicans say they are drawing maps without looking at racial and party data. But those maps still happen to strongly favor the GOP.

— Explainer: Texas abortion law gets Supreme Court arguments.

HOLLYWOOD AND THE ARTS

— Warner Bros.’s “Dune” opened in first place at the box office this weekend with an impressive $40.1 million.

— Review: In Marvel’s epic “Eternals,” a cosmic breath of fresh air ultimately turns stale.

— With “Love Life,” William Jackson Harper reaches a good place in his career — as leading man,

— British pop star Ed Sheeran has tested positive for COVID-19 and will do interviews and performances from his house while he self-isolates.

BUSINESS

— New internal documents provided by former Facebook employee-turned-whistleblower Frances Haugen provide a rare glimpse into how the company appears to have simply stumbled into the Jan. 6 riot.

— There seems to be an abundance of companies offering debt reduction, debt settlement and debt consolidation programs now. Are there any differences in these programs?

SPORTS

— Matthew Stafford, after a week of Jared Goff questions, is the answer as Rams top Lions.

— Commentary: Chip Kelly keeps failing at chances to get UCLA back into national limelight.

— If Saturday was any indication, it could be a while before USC (3-4) is able to do the Freudian-level digging necessary to understand what’s gone awry.

— The Lakers unraveled in the worst of ways Friday night in a 115-105 loss to Phoenix, the ugliest moment happening when teammates Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard got into a physical altercation on the bench.

— Santa Anita had its fourth equine death of its five-week fall meeting when Major Cabbie broke down on the backstretch of a one-mile claiming race and was euthanized.

Free online games Get our free daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and arcade games in our new game center at latimes.com/games .

OPINION

— Editorial: Rachael Rollins is a model U.S. attorney appointment. That’s why the GOP wants to stop her.

— Granderson: Condi Rice wants to “move on” from Jan. 6. What does that even mean?

ONLY IN CALIFORNIA

Deaths from drug overdoses have surged during the pandemic, claiming more than 90,000 lives last year across the country, according to federal data. As the numbers have soared, many experts, advocates and lawmakers have promoted an idea still fresh to the United States: giving people a safe place to inject drugs under supervision.

In California, it would be the most dramatic step to date for government and health officials in pursuing the philosophy of harm reduction, which seeks pragmatic ways to reduce the harmful effects of drug use. The idea was shot down three years ago by Gov. Jerry Brown, who vetoed a bill to try out such sites in San Francisco and said that “enabling illegal and destructive drug use will never work.”

Now state Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) and other lawmakers are pushing to allow San Francisco, Oakland and the city and county of Los Angeles to approve entities to run such programs.

Today’s newsletter was curated by Seth Liss Comments or ideas? Email us at headlines@latimes.com.